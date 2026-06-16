ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam, MP Venkatesan Criticises NTA's 'Fraud' Over Fee Refund

Madurai: Lok Sabha member from Madurai, Su. Venkatesan, on Monday accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of making it difficult for candidates appearing for NEET re-examination to claim promised fee refunds by allegedly linking bank account verification to the admit card download process.

The Parliamentarian shot a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard, and urged immediate intervention and demanded a separate mechanism for students to submit their bank details.

The letter states, "Due to the leak of the NEET question paper for the exam held on May 3rd, a re-examination is scheduled to take place nationwide on the 21st of this month. The admit card for this re-exam was released on June 14 at 7 PM. When students attempt to download it, the NTA website mandates that they re-confirm their bank account details."

In the letter, he alleged that NTA, the exam conducting body, is compelling students to provide bank account details during attempt to download their admit cards for the NEET re-exam scheduled for June 21.

Upon clicking the relevant link, previously registered bank details are displayed. However, the website is crashing when one clicks the 'Edit & Proceed' button. When logging in again, the NTA system erroneously displays a message stating, 'You have agreed not to provide bank details,' effectively allowing candidates to download only the admit card while bypassing the bank detail submission process, he said.

The NTA has reported that four lakh candidates downloaded their admit cards as of Monday morning. For majority of them, the bank details have vanished from the system. Consequently, a situation has arisen where they are unable to claim a refund of the examination fee. This, according to Venkatesan, raises suspicion that NTA is orchestrating "deliberate fraud" to avoid issuing the refunds it had promised to the Supreme Court.