Ahead Of LAHDC Polls, Leh Administration Seeks Peace Bond From Wangchuk Over Protest Calls
Wangchuk alleged that his remarks were often "stretched, turned and twisted" to convey meanings different from what he intended.
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM IST
Leh/Jammu: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk appeared before a magistrate on Thursday after receiving a show-cause notice from the Leh administration to explain why he should not be required to execute a bond for maintaining peace ahead of the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections.
Sharing a copy of the notice on Constitution Day on X, Wangchuk said he received the summons on Thursday morning and was asked to appear before an additional district magistrate, Leh, to explain why he should not be made to sign a peace bond.
HAPPY SANVIDHAN DIWAS On this auspicious day I got this summon from the UT Administration this morning. I've been asked to appear before a magistrate today to explain why I should not be made to sign a peace bond. Well for the simple reason that I have always & only appealed for peaceful ways of protest like Dharna & Anshan even in the - 15 winter nights, inflicting pain only on ourselves & none else. Its another matter that my words are often stretched, turned & twisted to mean what they want to hear. Luckily there's enough doumentary evidence this time, as was last year in the NSA case saga. I will definitely appear today and explain the same. Stay tuned...— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) November 26, 2026
"He appeared before the additional district magistrate Leh (Delex Namgial) today to explain as to why he should not be required to execute a bond for keeping the peace, in connection with the general election to LAHDC, Leh, 2026", a senior official told PTI. He said further investigation into Section 126 BNSS under Section 130 of BNSS is ongoing.
Questioning the grounds for the action, Wangchuk maintained that he had consistently advocated peaceful forms of protest, including dharnas and hunger strikes, even during extreme winter conditions, arguing that such protests inflicted hardship only on the protesters and caused no harm to others.
"Happy Sanvidhan Diwas. On this auspicious day, I got this summons from the UT Administration this morning," Wangchuk said in a statement.
He further alleged that his remarks were often "stretched, turned and twisted" to convey meanings different from what he intended. However, he expressed confidence that documentary evidence would support his position, drawing a parallel with what he described as the previous year's NSA case.
According to the notice dated November 25, issued by Additional District Magistrate Leh Delex Namgyal, the administration cited a communication from the state Election Commission, a transcript of Wangchuk's November 23 address at NDS Memorial Park, Leh, and a police report as the basis for initiating the proceedings.
The notice alleges that Wangchuk appealed to government employees to go on mass leave during the election period, urged the public to continue efforts against elections in winter, and called on people to assemble on November 26. It also refers to an alleged appeal for a hunger strike from November 27 to December 4, the scheduled polling date.
Citing apprehensions of a possible breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquillity during the election period, the ADM initiated proceedings under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and issued the show-cause notice under Section 130.
The proposed bond is for Rs 10,000 for a month, with two sureties of Rs 10,000 each. The conditions require Wangchuk to maintain peace and refrain from obstructing, threatening or coercing voters, candidates or election officials. Wangchuk said he would appear before the magistrate and present his explanation. "I will definitely appear today and explain the same. Stay tuned," he said.
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