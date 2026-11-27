ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of LAHDC Polls, Leh Administration Seeks Peace Bond From Wangchuk Over Protest Calls

Leh/Jammu: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk appeared before a magistrate on Thursday after receiving a show-cause notice from the Leh administration to explain why he should not be required to execute a bond for maintaining peace ahead of the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections.

Sharing a copy of the notice on Constitution Day on X, Wangchuk said he received the summons on Thursday morning and was asked to appear before an additional district magistrate, Leh, to explain why he should not be made to sign a peace bond.

"He appeared before the additional district magistrate Leh (Delex Namgial) today to explain as to why he should not be required to execute a bond for keeping the peace, in connection with the general election to LAHDC, Leh, 2026", a senior official told PTI. He said further investigation into Section 126 BNSS under Section 130 of BNSS is ongoing.

Questioning the grounds for the action, Wangchuk maintained that he had consistently advocated peaceful forms of protest, including dharnas and hunger strikes, even during extreme winter conditions, arguing that such protests inflicted hardship only on the protesters and caused no harm to others.

"Happy Sanvidhan Diwas. On this auspicious day, I got this summons from the UT Administration this morning," Wangchuk said in a statement.

He further alleged that his remarks were often "stretched, turned and twisted" to convey meanings different from what he intended. However, he expressed confidence that documentary evidence would support his position, drawing a parallel with what he described as the previous year's NSA case.