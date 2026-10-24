Ahead Of Judgment In Amit Shah Defamation Case, Congress Rallies Behind Rahul Gandhi
Party insiders called the case, filed in UP's Sultanpur for a comment made during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, as politically motivated.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Tension is building up within the upper echelons of the Congress party, ahead of an MP/MLA court in Sultanpur that is set to pronounce judgment in a defamation case against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 26. According to party insiders, Rahul is likely to attend the special court on the judgment day.
The case has assumed political overtones, as the order comes months ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in which the Congress and its ally the Samajwadi Party hope to take on the ruling BJP.
“There is no merit in the case. We are prepared for the day. Our leader will be here. Let us see what happens. The remarks were made somewhere else, and the complaint was filed far away. All this is part of their plan to target our leader. We will be there on October 26 in his support,” former MLC and senior Congress leader Deepak Singh told ETV Bharat.
“If they send our leader to jail, it will be good for us. It will expose the vendetta against him. They tried to target him earlier also, but he emerged victorious in the end,” said Singh.
The case relates to a remark made by Rahul in a Bengaluru rally during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, where he referred to Amit Shah, who was then the BJP chief, as an accused in a murder case. Shah's name was linked to the 2005 alleged fake encounter case involving Sohrabuddin Sheikh, but a special CBI court in Mumbai had discharged him from the case in 2014. The case in the Sultanpur court was registered on the basis of a complaint by a BJP worker in UP, Vijay Mishra.
The Sultanpur court had summoned Rahul on November 27, 2023, but he appeared on February 20, 2024, and secured bail. The former Congress chief recorded his statement in the case on July 26, 2024. During the hearing, Rahul acknowledged the remark against Shah was made in good faith, but said he had no intention of defaming anyone.
Insiders said the LoP has been charged under sections of law which could result in a sentence of up to two years in prison in the case. In this backdrop, the Sultanpur court judgment becomes significant, as the charges are similar to an earlier defamation case, in which Rahul faced a two-year jail term that led to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, and the subsequent loss of his official residence at 12, Tughlaq Lane.
The disqualification happened on March 24, 2023, as a result of Rahul’s conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case, involving the surname of PM Modi by a Surat trial court on March 23, 2023. During the hearing in that case, the Congress had claimed that Rahul’s comment: “How come all thieves had a Modi surname?” made during a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar in 2019, were distorted.
The grand old party also countered the BJP’s charge that Rahul had defamed the entire OBC community by demanding that the Centre should conduct a caste census to determine their population. The Supreme Court later quashed the two-year jail term which led to restoration of his House membership.
Rahul was an MP from Wayanad in Kerala then. In the 2024 national elections, he contested from Wayanad and Rae Bareli in UP and was elected from both seats. He retained Rae Bareli to focus on UP. Later, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad byelection. The Congress Lok Sabha tally went up from 52 in 2019 to 99 in 2024. Rahul then became LoP.
“Not only this case, our leader is facing several other such cases which are politically motivated. That happened as he is the only one who regularly takes on the BJP. We will first see what the judgement on October 26 is, and then decide our future course of action. But one thing is certain: Rahul Gandhi’s graph is going up across the country. There is support for the INDIA bloc and anger against BJP in the state,” senior UP Congress leader Sanjay Kapoor told ETV Bharat.
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