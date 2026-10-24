ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Judgment In Amit Shah Defamation Case, Congress Rallies Behind Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting as part of the Congress' Goy Rakhonn Yatra in Margao, Goa on October 18 ( IANS )

By Amit Agnihotri 4 Min Read

New Delhi: Tension is building up within the upper echelons of the Congress party, ahead of an MP/MLA court in Sultanpur that is set to pronounce judgment in a defamation case against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 26. According to party insiders, Rahul is likely to attend the special court on the judgment day.

The case has assumed political overtones, as the order comes months ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in which the Congress and its ally the Samajwadi Party hope to take on the ruling BJP.

“There is no merit in the case. We are prepared for the day. Our leader will be here. Let us see what happens. The remarks were made somewhere else, and the complaint was filed far away. All this is part of their plan to target our leader. We will be there on October 26 in his support,” former MLC and senior Congress leader Deepak Singh told ETV Bharat. “If they send our leader to jail, it will be good for us. It will expose the vendetta against him. They tried to target him earlier also, but he emerged victorious in the end,” said Singh. The case relates to a remark made by Rahul in a Bengaluru rally during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, where he referred to Amit Shah, who was then the BJP chief, as an accused in a murder case. Shah's name was linked to the 2005 alleged fake encounter case involving Sohrabuddin Sheikh, but a special CBI court in Mumbai had discharged him from the case in 2014. The case in the Sultanpur court was registered on the basis of a complaint by a BJP worker in UP, Vijay Mishra. The Sultanpur court had summoned Rahul on November 27, 2023, but he appeared on February 20, 2024, and secured bail. The former Congress chief recorded his statement in the case on July 26, 2024. During the hearing, Rahul acknowledged the remark against Shah was made in good faith, but said he had no intention of defaming anyone.