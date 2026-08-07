ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of I-Day, Pro-Khalistan Slogans Found Written On Walls Of Village School, Case Registered

Jalandhar: Ahead of Independence Day, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of a government middle school in Kotla Heran village within the jurisdiction of Sadar Nakodar police station in ​​Jalandhar district.

After this incident, the police and security agencies have been put on high alert. According to officials, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the head of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has released a video on social media claiming that a Khalistani flag has been hoisted on the walls of the school.

The video claimed to show the flag, but the police did not confirm the recovery of any such flag during their on-site investigation.