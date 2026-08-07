Ahead Of I-Day, Pro-Khalistan Slogans Found Written On Walls Of Village School, Case Registered
Sikhs for Justice head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's video claims Khalistani flag has been hoisted on the school walls; police don’t find any such flag.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Jalandhar: Ahead of Independence Day, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of a government middle school in Kotla Heran village within the jurisdiction of Sadar Nakodar police station in Jalandhar district.
After this incident, the police and security agencies have been put on high alert. According to officials, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the head of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has released a video on social media claiming that a Khalistani flag has been hoisted on the walls of the school.
The video claimed to show the flag, but the police did not confirm the recovery of any such flag during their on-site investigation.
DSP Onkar Brar said, "After the video surfaced on social media, a police team immediately reached the school. During the investigation, slogans like ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ were found written on the school wall, which were later erased. No flag was recovered from the scene, although the flag is visible in the viral video. The authenticity of the video is also being investigated."
The DSP said that, taking the incident seriously, an FIR has been registered against unknown persons and every aspect of the matter is being thoroughly investigated.
Viral content on social media is also being technically investigated, Brar added. Police officials said that Independence Day celebrations will be held peacefully. Security arrangements have been strengthened at all sensitive places, and the police are constantly on alert.
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