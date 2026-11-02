ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Diwali, Chhath Puja, RPF Steps Up Security Arrangements At Railway Stations

New Delhi: With passenger movement expected to increase significantly during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has stepped up security arrangements across its network, placing special emphasis on enhanced deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and stricter monitoring of station premises to prevent overcrowding and ensure passenger safety.

Explaining the security arrangement at stations, a senior RPF official told ETV Bharat, “The Railways has conducted an assessment of passenger demand and accordingly, planned and announced additional train services to handle the festive rush. The additional trains have already been announced. RPF has introduced a centralised baggage-scanning system. Earlier, scanning facilities were available at multiple entry gates. These have now been consolidated at a single designated location, to ensure better crowd regulation and facilitate the smooth diversion of passenger movement whenever required.”

He further stated that around 1,000 additional security personnel have been deployed across five major railway stations in the Delhi-NCR region, including New Delhi Railway Station, to strengthen security and crowd management arrangements.

Comprehensive Crowd Management Plan

The comprehensive crowd management and security arrangements include continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras, inspections of equipment installed under the Integrated Security System and the establishment of round-the-clock control rooms to coordinate security operations.

The number of public announcement systems and loudspeakers has been substantially increased. Personnel have also been equipped with communication devices to ensure that they can effectively communicate with passengers and provide timely information.

A senior North Western Railways' official told ETV Bharat, “As part of the festive-season preparedness, railway administrations have been directed to strengthen security at stations and regulate the movement of passengers, particularly during peak hours. Additional RPF personnel are being deployed at sensitive locations and crowded areas to maintain vigilance, manage passenger movement and respond promptly to any untoward incident.”

RPF Personnel To Maintain Vigilance

The RPF will play a key role in managing the expected spike in passenger footfall during the festive period. Additional personnel have been deployed at junctions to maintain a close watch on station premises, regulate passenger movement and prevent congestion at important locations.

The deployment is aimed at ensuring that passengers can move safely through the station, particularly around entry and exit points, circulating areas and platforms where crowd pressure is likely to increase during the festive rush. RPF personnel will also remain alert to suspicious activities and other security-related concerns.

The strengthened presence of security staff is expected to help officials respond quickly to situations involving overcrowding, disorder or any potential threat to passenger safety.