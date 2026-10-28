ETV Bharat / bharat

DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali: Cabinet Approves 3% Increase In Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees

An artisan prepares a necklace string of currency notes which will be used as garlands for the upcoming wedding season, in Jalandhar. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief, benefiting over 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision to increase the DA and DR ahead of Diwali.

The revision will be applicable retrospectively from July 1, 2026, meaning eligible employees and pensioners will be entitled to the revised rates from that date. The decision will benefit 48.54 lakh employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.07.2026 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rates of 60% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise," read an official statement from the Cabinet.

It said the combined impact on the exchequer on account of the increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 10,016.10 crore per annum. "This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," the statement added.

The previous DA hike was 2%, which was approved in April 2026. Dearness Allowance is paid to serving government employees to help offset the impact of inflation on their cost of living. Dearness Relief serves a similar purpose for pensioners, helping them manage the effect of rising prices on their pension income.