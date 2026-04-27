ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Amit Shah Visit, Ladakh LG Okays Five New Districts In UT

Srinagar: Five new districts have been approved for Ladakh, taking the union territory's total districts to seven from the existing two

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the decision of approving the notification for creation of the five districts, ‘fulfilling the aspirations and long pending demand of the people of Ladakh’. The new districts include Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass in addition to existing Kargil and Leh.

Three districts, namely Nubra, Sham, and Changthang have been carved out from Leh district, while two districts including Zanskar and Drass have been carved out from Kargil district.

This comes ahead of the two-day visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the exposition of the holy relic of Gautama Buddha in Union Territory on May 1.

“The development is aligned with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed & prosperous Ladakh,” said Saxena, who took over the baton last month.

The LG has announced a series of reforms including deregulating the hospitality sector, lifting regulation barring lower qualified staff from applying for graduate-level posts and renewal of expired leases on land to local residents.

In August 2024, these five districts were announced by HM Amit Shah for bolstering development in the sparsely populated region.The Ministry of Home Affairs had also directed the UT Administration to set up a panel to examine various aspects on the formation of new districts. The committee undertook extensive consultations with delegations from across the region and conducted field visits and prepared a final report.