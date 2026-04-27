Ahead Of Amit Shah Visit, Ladakh LG Okays Five New Districts In UT
The five new districts announced by the Home Ministry has taken the total number of districts in Ladakh to seven.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Five new districts have been approved for Ladakh, taking the union territory's total districts to seven from the existing two
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the decision of approving the notification for creation of the five districts, ‘fulfilling the aspirations and long pending demand of the people of Ladakh’. The new districts include Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass in addition to existing Kargil and Leh.
Three districts, namely Nubra, Sham, and Changthang have been carved out from Leh district, while two districts including Zanskar and Drass have been carved out from Kargil district.
This comes ahead of the two-day visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the exposition of the holy relic of Gautama Buddha in Union Territory on May 1.
“The development is aligned with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed & prosperous Ladakh,” said Saxena, who took over the baton last month.
The LG has announced a series of reforms including deregulating the hospitality sector, lifting regulation barring lower qualified staff from applying for graduate-level posts and renewal of expired leases on land to local residents.
In August 2024, these five districts were announced by HM Amit Shah for bolstering development in the sparsely populated region.The Ministry of Home Affairs had also directed the UT Administration to set up a panel to examine various aspects on the formation of new districts. The committee undertook extensive consultations with delegations from across the region and conducted field visits and prepared a final report.
Saxena, described the move as “historic”, saying this would usher in a new era of inclusive development in the Union Territory by ensuring an effective and efficient delivery of services at the doorsteps.
“This transformative decision underscores the Government of India’s commitment to unlocking Ladakh’s immense potential and ensuring balanced, inclusive, and sustainable development across the Union Territory,” he said.
Sparsely populated, the Union Territory due to its challenging topography and terrain has faced administrative challenges. The creation of five additional districts will ‘decentralise’ governance, reduce travel distances for residents and ensure faster and more effective delivery of public services, an official added.
A senior member of Kargil Development Alliance Sajad Kargili hailed the decision of notifying the new districts.
“This is a positive development. There is a demand in Kargil Sango and Shakar-Chiktan should also be given district status. We hope their demand will be addressed as they have submitted their representation to MHA,” he said.
Kargili said that they have sought direct talks on their demands including statehood and sixth schedule with the Home Minister during his Ladakh trip. Talks between Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Leh Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two key groups spearheading the movement for statehood and the Sixth Schedule in the Ladakh union territory, has been stalled since the last meeting on February 4.
But the talks are set to resume next month, announced Lieutenant Governor a day ago, saying a meeting will be convened with the sub-committee on May 22.
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