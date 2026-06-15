ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, Mehbooba Mufti Calls For 'Tourism Satyagraha' In Kashmir

Pahalgam: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2026 in the Kashmir Himalayas, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Monday asked people to engage in “Satyagraha through tourism” urging people to open hearts to the tourists about their difficulties.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of her visit to Pahalgam, Mehbooba while invoking the Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha movement, said, “Start a Satyagraha, as Gandhi did at that time, against casteism and against the British”.

“Similarly, our people should also engage in Satyagraha through tourism, through travel. Those who come as our guests, take such good care of them, open your hearts to them about our difficulties, so that they can become our ambassadors to the country and tell them about the hatred being spread against Muslims, especially against Kashmiri Muslims, throughout the country...,” the PDP President said.

“A revolution will come in the country. This hatred, this Islamophobia, will lessen, and second, it will also force the central government to act... This atmosphere of terror should end, and our people should provide them so much security that the central government should realise that there is no need for the army in Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

Taking a dig at CM Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba said that she had suggested to the Chief Minister to call an all-party meeting so that all political parties unite and discuss the problems of Jammu and Kashmir with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. However, she claimed that the Chief Minister rejected her proposal and has not yet responded to her letter in this regard.