Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, Mehbooba Mufti Calls For 'Tourism Satyagraha' In Kashmir
The PDP President asked people to open their hearts to tourists about their difficulties to get their voices heard, reports Mir Ishfaq.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Pahalgam: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2026 in the Kashmir Himalayas, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Monday asked people to engage in “Satyagraha through tourism” urging people to open hearts to the tourists about their difficulties.
Talking to the media on the sidelines of her visit to Pahalgam, Mehbooba while invoking the Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha movement, said, “Start a Satyagraha, as Gandhi did at that time, against casteism and against the British”.
“Similarly, our people should also engage in Satyagraha through tourism, through travel. Those who come as our guests, take such good care of them, open your hearts to them about our difficulties, so that they can become our ambassadors to the country and tell them about the hatred being spread against Muslims, especially against Kashmiri Muslims, throughout the country...,” the PDP President said.
“A revolution will come in the country. This hatred, this Islamophobia, will lessen, and second, it will also force the central government to act... This atmosphere of terror should end, and our people should provide them so much security that the central government should realise that there is no need for the army in Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.
Taking a dig at CM Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba said that she had suggested to the Chief Minister to call an all-party meeting so that all political parties unite and discuss the problems of Jammu and Kashmir with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. However, she claimed that the Chief Minister rejected her proposal and has not yet responded to her letter in this regard.
“If the political leadership is not taking any steps in this direction, then the people themselves should come forward and connect with the people of the country”.
Mehbooba suggested that tourism and Amarnath Yatra should be made the medium of this public outreach campaign. She said that the Kashmiri people should fully serve, take care and protect the Amarnath Yatris and tourists so that people coming from all over the country get the message that Kashmiri Muslims are peace-loving, hospitable and tolerant people. According to her, this can help reduce the hatred, misconceptions and Islamophobia spread against Kashmiris in the country.
Mehbooba expressed concern over the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the people were facing “various difficulties”. She alleged that people were being detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), while hundreds of youth were lodged in various jails.
According to her, raids are being carried out every day, people's properties being seized and demolished in the name of the anti-drug campaign and people's jobs being terminated, which, she said, was creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.
Calling for the Army's withdrawal from Kashmir, Mehbooba said, “It would be great if the Army were withdrawn from civilian areas. When the people here can protect the travellers, they can also protect their own people."
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