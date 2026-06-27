ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, CDS General Subramani To Review Security In Kashmir Today

Srinagar: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani is scheduled to visit Kashmir today to review the security situation ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

During his visit, the CDS will review operational preparedness at the 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar and visit forward areas to assess troop deployment and anti-infiltration measures along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said while confirming the maiden visit of CDS to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir visit follows General Subramani's maiden official tour of Jammu and Kashmir since taking over as CDS on May 31.

On Friday, he reviewed the security situation at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur and the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota. Senior Army commanders briefed him on counter-terrorism operations, the security situation and measures to prevent infiltration along the LoC.

The CDS also reviewed preparations for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which begins later this week. Officials briefed him on the deployment of security forces, inter-agency coordination and arrangements for the safe movement of pilgrims.

Later, General Subramani visited forward areas in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where he assessed the operational readiness of troops deployed along the LoC. He interacted with field commanders and reviewed the anti-infiltration grid amid continued attempts by militants to infiltrate from across the border.