Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, CDS General Subramani To Review Security In Kashmir Today
Gen Subramani is scheduled to review operational preparedness at the 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar and visit forward areas to assess troop deployment.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 27, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani is scheduled to visit Kashmir today to review the security situation ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.
During his visit, the CDS will review operational preparedness at the 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar and visit forward areas to assess troop deployment and anti-infiltration measures along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said while confirming the maiden visit of CDS to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Kashmir visit follows General Subramani's maiden official tour of Jammu and Kashmir since taking over as CDS on May 31.
On Friday, he reviewed the security situation at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur and the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota. Senior Army commanders briefed him on counter-terrorism operations, the security situation and measures to prevent infiltration along the LoC.
The CDS also reviewed preparations for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which begins later this week. Officials briefed him on the deployment of security forces, inter-agency coordination and arrangements for the safe movement of pilgrims.
Later, General Subramani visited forward areas in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where he assessed the operational readiness of troops deployed along the LoC. He interacted with field commanders and reviewed the anti-infiltration grid amid continued attempts by militants to infiltrate from across the border.
The Army also briefed him on recent infiltration attempts and the response to emerging security challenges in the region.
Security has been stepped up across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the annual pilgrimage, with forces intensifying surveillance, area domination and anti-terror operations along the yatra routes and in vulnerable areas.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has begun a three-day visit to Ladakh. He is expected to review the security situation along the Line of Actual Control, interact with senior Army officials and visit the Siachen Glacier to assess the welfare, living conditions and operational preparedness of troops deployed in the high-altitude region.
Separately, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in eastern Ladakh with senior military commanders. He also met Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena to discuss civil-military coordination, regional development and opportunities for the re-employment of Agniveers in the Union Territory administration.
The Army chief later visited the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, where he reviewed training infrastructure, operational capabilities and modernization initiatives. He presented Commendation Cards to selected personnel for distinguished service.
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