AgustaWestland scam: Delhi High Court Rejects ED's Plea To Cancel Gautam Khaitan's Bail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has rejected the plea to cancel the bail granted to Gautam Khaitan, accused in the Rs 3,600 crore scam related to the purchase of 12 helicopters from AgustaWestland.

A bench headed by Justice Nina Samas Krishna dismissed the ED's petition. The ED filed the petition, alleging that Gautam Khaitan is a highly influential person and could influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

The ED had sought the cancellation of the bail granted to Gautam Khaitan by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on April 16, 2019. The Rouse Avenue Court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of the same value.

A case has been registered in the Rs 3,600 crore scam related to the purchase of 12 helicopters from AgustaWestland. According to the CBI, Michel received some of the proceeds from this scam in 2010 and some after 2010. The ED arrested Michel in January 2019 in connection with this Rs 3,600 crore scam.