AgustaWestland: Delhi Court modifies Bail Conditions Of Christian Michel In CBI case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday modified the bail conditions of alleged middleman Christian James Michel in a CBI case related to the alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Special CBI judge Sanjay Jindal gave the order on Michel's plea seeking modifications, including those concerning bail bonds and conditions to surrender passport. In its order, the judge said, “Despite expiry of more than seven years after the arrest of the accused Christian Michel James, the proceedings are at initial stage and charges are yet to be decided.”

“Considering the modification of bail conditions done by the (Delhi) High Court in the connected ED matter, I am of the view that similar modification can be done in the present matter as well and the same will not cause any prejudice to the prosecution,” the judge added.

On Saturday, the court had ordered his release on bail in the ED case. The court on Tuesday permitted Michel to furnish a personal bond and "cash surety" bond of Rs five lakh each instead of personal bond and surety bond of a specified amount. Surety refers to collateral such as fixed deposit.

On the second condition related to the surrender of passport, the court said that he may be released without depositing his passport. Michel had earlier said that his passport had expired. He was granted bail in the CBI case by the Supreme Court on February 18 this year. Two weeks later, he was also granted bail in the ED case by the Delhi High Court. Michel, however, remained in Tihar prison, awaiting the renewal of his passport.