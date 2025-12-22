ETV Bharat / bharat

AgustaWestland Case: Court Reserves Order On Christian Michel James's Plea For Modification Of Bail Conditions

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Monday reserved an order on the application moved by the accused Christian Michel James. He has sought a direction to modify the bail conditions in the AgustaWestland chopper CBI case.

James, a British National, is an accused in the CBI case concerning the AgustaWestland VIP Chopper deal. He has been in custody since December 4, 2018, after his arrest by the CBI on his extradition from Dubai.

Special Judge (CBI) Sanjay Jindal reserved the order after hearing the submissions of counsel for the accused and Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh, assisted by Advocate Manu Mishra.

The court is to pronounce an order on December 23.

On Saturday, the court had ordered the release of Christian Michel James in the money laundering case linked with the AgustaWestland chopper case.

It is mentioned on behalf of Christian Michel James that he has served the maximum sentence of 7 years for the offences alleged against him and for which he was extradited.

On the other hand, it is the arguments of the CBI that James has also been charged sheeted for the offence of forgery under section 467 of the IPC. The maximum sentence in this section is up to life imprisonment.

Advocate Aljo K Joseph appeared for James and submitted that, as per the extradition rules, a person cannot be charged for an offence for which his extradition is sought.