AgriPV System Fetches Alternative Income To Farmers From The Same Land

New Delhi: In his field with abundant sunlight, farmer Satyavan Sehrawat has found a way to harvest more than just crops. Since installing an Agri photo-voltaic (AgriPV) on the field, his income has doubled, bringing financial stability and translating long-cherished dreams into achievable desires.

Elaborating on the two years' growth, Sehrawat told ETV Bharat, "I came to know about the benefits of the AgriPV system around three years ago. Drawn by the possibility of earning more from the same piece of land, I decided to install it in the field two years ago. Earlier, I used to do conventional farming on nearly one acre of land and was earning a meagre amount of Rs 2 lakh per annum. But now it has increased up to Rs 12 lakh per annum by generating solar power with AgriPV, which has changed my life drastically."

The cost of installing the AgriPV system in one acre of land was Rs 1.30 crore, following which Sehrawat contacted the concerned company, which installed the system. A tie-up between him and the company led to the payment as per their terms and conditions. Instead of repaying all expenses, he has been earning a handsome amount from the system.

Sehrawat is not the only farmer to avail the benefit. Gulab Singh Girase, a farmer from Maharashtra, told ETV Bharat, "Across sprawling 50-acre farmland, rows of solar panels now stand alongside crops, redefining how the land is used. Once reliant on conventional farming that offered limited returns, I switched to AgriPV technology to unlock new possibilities. The shift has paid off, as the fusion of agriculture and solar energy earns me nearly Rs 40 lakh annually."

"The initial investment was substantial-around Rs 4.5 crore to install the system with the support of a company. But after repaying all the expenses, the returns began to flow. Today, the income generated from the AgriPV system has not only proven financially helpful but has also brought a change in my life," he added.

Centre of Excellence for AgriPV, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), has recently brought out a White Paper on the system, explaining it at length.

What Scientists Say

"We are still working on the system and focusing on what kind of new crops and vegetables can be grown under these AgriPV panels. We have recently installed the system at the institute, and studies are being undertaken to improve yield. We will try cultivating different crops and study the growth of crops under solar panels to increase their productivity. Based on this study, they will be able to recommend which crops should be cultivated to obtain higher yields in future," a scientist associated with the AgriPV research said, requesting anonymity.