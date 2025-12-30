AgriPV System Fetches Alternative Income To Farmers From The Same Land
The technology enhances land productivity through the production of agricultural commodities and electricity from the same farm land, and also helps in reducing carbon emissions.
New Delhi: In his field with abundant sunlight, farmer Satyavan Sehrawat has found a way to harvest more than just crops. Since installing an Agri photo-voltaic (AgriPV) on the field, his income has doubled, bringing financial stability and translating long-cherished dreams into achievable desires.
Elaborating on the two years' growth, Sehrawat told ETV Bharat, "I came to know about the benefits of the AgriPV system around three years ago. Drawn by the possibility of earning more from the same piece of land, I decided to install it in the field two years ago. Earlier, I used to do conventional farming on nearly one acre of land and was earning a meagre amount of Rs 2 lakh per annum. But now it has increased up to Rs 12 lakh per annum by generating solar power with AgriPV, which has changed my life drastically."
The cost of installing the AgriPV system in one acre of land was Rs 1.30 crore, following which Sehrawat contacted the concerned company, which installed the system. A tie-up between him and the company led to the payment as per their terms and conditions. Instead of repaying all expenses, he has been earning a handsome amount from the system.
Sehrawat is not the only farmer to avail the benefit. Gulab Singh Girase, a farmer from Maharashtra, told ETV Bharat, "Across sprawling 50-acre farmland, rows of solar panels now stand alongside crops, redefining how the land is used. Once reliant on conventional farming that offered limited returns, I switched to AgriPV technology to unlock new possibilities. The shift has paid off, as the fusion of agriculture and solar energy earns me nearly Rs 40 lakh annually."
"The initial investment was substantial-around Rs 4.5 crore to install the system with the support of a company. But after repaying all the expenses, the returns began to flow. Today, the income generated from the AgriPV system has not only proven financially helpful but has also brought a change in my life," he added.
Centre of Excellence for AgriPV, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), has recently brought out a White Paper on the system, explaining it at length.
What Scientists Say
"We are still working on the system and focusing on what kind of new crops and vegetables can be grown under these AgriPV panels. We have recently installed the system at the institute, and studies are being undertaken to improve yield. We will try cultivating different crops and study the growth of crops under solar panels to increase their productivity. Based on this study, they will be able to recommend which crops should be cultivated to obtain higher yields in future," a scientist associated with the AgriPV research said, requesting anonymity.
"In 2016, we initially developed an AgriPV system in which we demonstrated three types of uses of farm land: farming, power generation through a solar system and a rainwater harvesting facility. The system has been adopted by several farmers. In that system, there was a facility to use rainwater for cleaning solar panels," Dr Priyabrata Santra, principal scientist and head of ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute in Jodhpur, said.
AgriPV, also referred to as Agrovoltaic, is the simultaneous use of cultivable land and electricity production through photovoltaic cells. The AgriPV system enhances land productivity through the production of agricultural commodities and electricity from the same land and helps in reducing carbon emissions. It can play an important role in achieving the energy and food security of the country. The system offers several advantages. However, there will be several challenges in its implementation on a large scale.
The white paper titled "AgriPV for Achieving Net Zero Emission Targets, Energy Security and Enhancing Farmer Income in India" provides insights on the solution, its advantages and challenges in its implementation. The white paper is the first document prepared by the Centre of Excellence for AgriPV, ICAR-IARI.
Advantages
Beyond boosting individual incomes, AgriPV technology is reshaping the rural landscape. By enabling the simultaneous production of crops and electricity on the same land, it significantly enhances land-use productivity. Farmers benefit from higher and more stable incomes, as the additional revenue from solar power reduces financial risks tied to agriculture alone. The model also creates new opportunities for rural youth to set up and manage solar energy plants, generating employment and supporting livelihoods through multiple allied activities.
Pilot Project Established
A 100-kWp Agri-PV pilot project was established under the Centre of Excellence on Agri-PV at ICAR–IARI. The pilot project is being implemented by GIZ India on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), in close cooperation with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), ICAR–IARI and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE).
The initiative marks a first-of-its-kind Agri-PV system in India, featuring single-axis solar tracking and ground screw foundations, which exemplifies the effective integration of solar power generation with agricultural production, offering a scalable pathway to maximise land-use efficiency while enhancing climate resilience in Indian farming systems. "Under the pilot project, ICAR–IARI will undertake systematic experiments on diverse crop configurations to develop a standardised crop matrix suitable for Agri-PV conditions. The research outcomes are expected to generate critical scientific evidence to guide policy, technology deployment, and future Agri-PV adoption across India," Ch Srinivasa Rao, director, ICAR-IARI, recently said.
