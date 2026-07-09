Agriculture Scientists Collecting Updated Rainfall Data For Farmers' Agromet Advisory
Agromet advisories are based on prevailing weather conditions so that farmers can make informed decisions from sowing to crop growth, reports ETV Bharat's Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: With the onset of the rainy season, agricultural scientists are collecting updated rainfall data to analyse it to develop recommendations for future sowing seasons based on prevailing climatic conditions and rainfall patterns.
The updated advisory is expected to be released within the next two days as the scientists are reviewing and updating it for sowing plans in light of the latest weather data.
This year recorded a 33 per cent rainfall deficit in June but the situation improved in July with the overall deficit narrowing to 24 per cent following which, the number of rainfall deficit districts declined from 262 to 178.
To ensure healthy seedling development, farmers are encouraged to raise nurseries under shade nets, which not only protect young plants from intense sunlight but also help reduce the incidence of vector-borne diseases. Experts recommend covering the nursery with a shade net installed at a height of about 6.5 feet for optimum protection. This is also considered the ideal time for sowing rainy-season cucurbit crops.
“We regularly update our agro-advisories based on prevailing weather conditions so that farmers can make informed decisions at every stage—from sowing to crop growth. Rainfall patterns have become increasingly unpredictable. Some days receive intense rainfall and others remain completely dry. Keeping these changing conditions in mind, we tailor our advisories to help farmers manage their crops more effectively and reduce weather-related risks,” Anantha Vashistha, professor-cum-principal scientist at IARI told ETV Bharat.
“The scientists are following rainfall trends and collecting updated data on rainfall following which new agro advisory will be issued in the next few days,” RS Bana, senior scientist, ICAR-IARI said.
IMD Agromet Advisories:
Agromet advisories for states in view of heavy rainfall:
Assam: Ensure proper drainage arrangements for quick removal of excess water from rice nurseries, jute, ginger, turmeric, vegetables, banana, citrus and papaya. Avoid nursery sowing of Sali rice and sowing of jute, maize and vegetables during heavy rainfall. Cover the already seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, and farm residues. Provide mechanical support to the sugarcane crop to prevent lodging.
Meghalaya: Ensure proper drainage channels in rice nurseries, maize, ginger, cowpea, vegetable fields and banana plantations. Protect young seedlings from direct exposure to heavy rainfall. Use propping (bamboo or wooden poles) to support heavily laden plants.
Nagaland: Delay transplanting of brinjal in main field. For already transplanted seedlings, maintain proper drainage in and around the fields of maize, vegetables and orchard. In Manipur, avoid transplanting of rice during heavy rainfall. Ensure proper drainage in soybean, chilli, ginger, turmeric, banana and other crop fields and newly transplanted seedlings and nursery crops to avoid water stagnation.
Mizoram: Create drainage channels surrounding the rice fields and utilise grass mulch to cover the seeds. Provide support to fruit-bearing or partially lodge plants and trees. Propping should be done to prevent maize plants from lodging.
Tripura: Ensure adequate drainage arrangements to remove excess water from rice and vegetable fields during heavy rainfall.
Odisha: Avoid sowing of green gram during heavy rainfall. Make provision to drain out excess rain water from fields of rice, maize, millets and pulse crops and fruit orchards.
Himachal Pradesh: Maintain proper drainage channels in fields of maize, finger millet and vegetables to prevent waterlogging.
Uttarakhand: Ensure proper field drainage in fields of rice, maize, tomato, chilli, barnyard millet and finger millet to drain out excess rain water from the field.
Madhya Pradesh: Harvest mature green gram, vegetables and fruits and store the produce in safe place.
Gujarat: Drain out excess water from rice nursery; fields of sugarcane, okra, vegetables, yam and sapota orchards.
Konkan: Postpone nursery sowing of rice, finger millet and vegetables. Postpone sowing of groundnut and cucurbitaceous vegetables and planting of new orchards like mango, coconut, cashewnut and arecanut. Drain out excess water from nurseries of rice and finger millet and fields of rice and vegetables.
Ghat areas of central Maharashtra: Make arrangement to drain out excess water from nurseries of rice and finger millet.
Kerala: Drain out excess water from banana, coconut, cardamom, ginger, black pepper and vegetables. Provide staking support in banana plants and strengthen the pandals of vegetable crops. Avoid transplanting of rice during heavy rain.
Karnataka: Ensure proper drainage in rice seedbeds, rice fields, arecanut and coconut fields and fruit orchards to prevent water stagnation.
Regions expecting heavy rainfall: Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan should withhold irrigation in standing crops and make necessary arrangements to remove excess rain water from the crop fields.
ICAR-IARI agromet advisory:
Agromet advisory applicable for Delhi-NCR: For farmers, a successful crop season begins long before seeds are sown. Preparing the soil with well-decomposed farmyard manure (FYM) or compost is one of the most effective ways to improve soil health. Farmers who adopt this practice often find that their fields retain moisture for longer periods, use water more efficiently, and provide crops with a steady supply of essential nutrients. Another important step is applying fertilisers based on soil test recommendations. Balanced nutrient management not only reduces unnecessary input costs but also ensures that crops receive the right nutrients in the right amounts.
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