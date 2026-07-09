ETV Bharat / bharat

Agriculture Scientists Collecting Updated Rainfall Data For Farmers' Agromet Advisory

New Delhi: With the onset of the rainy season, agricultural scientists are collecting updated rainfall data to analyse it to develop recommendations for future sowing seasons based on prevailing climatic conditions and rainfall patterns.

The updated advisory is expected to be released within the next two days as the scientists are reviewing and updating it for sowing plans in light of the latest weather data.

This year recorded a 33 per cent rainfall deficit in June but the situation improved in July with the overall deficit narrowing to 24 per cent following which, the number of rainfall deficit districts declined from 262 to 178.

To ensure healthy seedling development, farmers are encouraged to raise nurseries under shade nets, which not only protect young plants from intense sunlight but also help reduce the incidence of vector-borne diseases. Experts recommend covering the nursery with a shade net installed at a height of about 6.5 feet for optimum protection. This is also considered the ideal time for sowing rainy-season cucurbit crops.

“We regularly update our agro-advisories based on prevailing weather conditions so that farmers can make informed decisions at every stage—from sowing to crop growth. Rainfall patterns have become increasingly unpredictable. Some days receive intense rainfall and others remain completely dry. Keeping these changing conditions in mind, we tailor our advisories to help farmers manage their crops more effectively and reduce weather-related risks,” Anantha Vashistha, professor-cum-principal scientist at IARI told ETV Bharat.

“The scientists are following rainfall trends and collecting updated data on rainfall following which new agro advisory will be issued in the next few days,” RS Bana, senior scientist, ICAR-IARI said.

IMD Agromet Advisories:

Agromet advisories for states in view of heavy rainfall:

Assam: Ensure proper drainage arrangements for quick removal of excess water from rice nurseries, jute, ginger, turmeric, vegetables, banana, citrus and papaya. Avoid nursery sowing of Sali rice and sowing of jute, maize and vegetables during heavy rainfall. Cover the already seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, and farm residues. Provide mechanical support to the sugarcane crop to prevent lodging.

Meghalaya: Ensure proper drainage channels in rice nurseries, maize, ginger, cowpea, vegetable fields and banana plantations. Protect young seedlings from direct exposure to heavy rainfall. Use propping (bamboo or wooden poles) to support heavily laden plants.

Nagaland: Delay transplanting of brinjal in main field. For already transplanted seedlings, maintain proper drainage in and around the fields of maize, vegetables and orchard. In Manipur, avoid transplanting of rice during heavy rainfall. Ensure proper drainage in soybean, chilli, ginger, turmeric, banana and other crop fields and newly transplanted seedlings and nursery crops to avoid water stagnation.

Mizoram: Create drainage channels surrounding the rice fields and utilise grass mulch to cover the seeds. Provide support to fruit-bearing or partially lodge plants and trees. Propping should be done to prevent maize plants from lodging.

Tripura: Ensure adequate drainage arrangements to remove excess water from rice and vegetable fields during heavy rainfall.