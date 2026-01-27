ETV Bharat / bharat

Agriculture Ministry's 'Chintan Shivirs' Will Offer Solutions To Farming Issues

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture will host 'Chitan Shivirs' across the country to provide solutions to issues faced by farmers through discussions and address them properly. The initiative will help identify the grassroots issues and shape solutions that truly reflect the needs and aspirations of the farming community.

"Farmers across the country continue to grapple with region-specific challenges that threaten their livelihoods. To listen to such issues and find solutions, the ministry will hold Agriculture Chintan Shivirs, bringing together farmers and their representatives to freely discuss problems they encounter every day," Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"In South India, coconut growers are struggling with multiple diseases across plantations, damaging trees and affecting the0 produce. Similarly, in Northeastern states, vegetable and flower growers face a different but equally pressing hurdle due to a lack of transportation facilities. Poor connectivity and high logistics costs make it difficult for them to send their produce to markets in other parts of the country," he added.

According to Chouhan, these concerns will be directly shared by farmers at the 'Chintan Shivirs', where concerned departments will try to provide solutions to ease their burdens and strengthen agriculture at the grassroots level.

Last year, the ministry launched the 'Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to reach out to farmers and understand their concerns at the grassroots level. During the campaign, farmers from different regions shared detailed feedback on the challenges affecting crops, incomes and daily farming practices. It was organised as a pre-Kharif campaign with the objectives to create awareness on improved agricultural technologies of the Kharif season, various schemes and policies of the government on agricultural development, document farmer-led innovations and get feedback from farmers. During the campaign, 2,170 teams of scientists interacted with over 1.35 crore farmers at 61,000 programs in 728 districts.