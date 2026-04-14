ETV Bharat / bharat

Agriculture Ministry’s Push For Sustainable Farm Practice Using Machines

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the persistent problem of stubble burning, the Agriculture Ministry has pushed for sustainable farm practices that not only reduce pollution but also improve soil health and crop productivity.

At the centre of this effort is the 'Happy Seeder', a machine that is transforming how farmers manage crop residue as it offers an alternative by enabling direct sowing without the need to burn residue. However, highlighting the limitations that this machine has, farmers have approached the Agriculture Ministry but are yet to receive any solution.

What Is 'Happy Seeder'?

The Happy Seeder ensures that there is no adverse effect on germination and the decomposed residue acts as organic manure, enriching the soil and improving its fertility over time.

Traditionally, farmers resort to burning stubble to quickly clear fields for the next sowing cycle, a practice that contributes heavily to air pollution and depletes soil nutrients. The Happy Seeder offers an alternative by enabling direct sowing without the need to burn residue.

Sanjeev Kumar Premi, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, believes the machine is making a meaningful difference in the fields. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said it not only saves valuable time during sowing but also helps maintain soil health while cutting down on extra expenses. For farmers like him, such innovations are easing the burden of traditional practices and making agriculture more efficient.

Happy Seeder's Limitations

However, farmers said that the machine has its own limitations as it is only the large landholders who can get the maximum benefit as subsidies are mainly provided for the big agricultural machines, while smaller equipment does not receive similar support, resulting which, the small farmers are unable to benefit, they said.

"The large landholders can make the most of such equipment while the small and marginal farmers are often left out. As per government norms, subsidies are mainly provided for big agricultural machines, while smaller equipment does not receive similar support. As a result, small farmers are unable to benefit from these technologies,” he said adding that the issue has already been raised with Agriculture Ministry officials but a solution is awaited.