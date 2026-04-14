Agriculture Ministry’s Push For Sustainable Farm Practice Using Machines
The Happy Seeder machine offers an alternative by enabling direct sowing without the need to burn residue but its benefits are limited, farmers said.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the persistent problem of stubble burning, the Agriculture Ministry has pushed for sustainable farm practices that not only reduce pollution but also improve soil health and crop productivity.
At the centre of this effort is the 'Happy Seeder', a machine that is transforming how farmers manage crop residue as it offers an alternative by enabling direct sowing without the need to burn residue. However, highlighting the limitations that this machine has, farmers have approached the Agriculture Ministry but are yet to receive any solution.
What Is 'Happy Seeder'?
The Happy Seeder ensures that there is no adverse effect on germination and the decomposed residue acts as organic manure, enriching the soil and improving its fertility over time.
Traditionally, farmers resort to burning stubble to quickly clear fields for the next sowing cycle, a practice that contributes heavily to air pollution and depletes soil nutrients. The Happy Seeder offers an alternative by enabling direct sowing without the need to burn residue.
Sanjeev Kumar Premi, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, believes the machine is making a meaningful difference in the fields. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said it not only saves valuable time during sowing but also helps maintain soil health while cutting down on extra expenses. For farmers like him, such innovations are easing the burden of traditional practices and making agriculture more efficient.
Happy Seeder's Limitations
However, farmers said that the machine has its own limitations as it is only the large landholders who can get the maximum benefit as subsidies are mainly provided for the big agricultural machines, while smaller equipment does not receive similar support, resulting which, the small farmers are unable to benefit, they said.
"The large landholders can make the most of such equipment while the small and marginal farmers are often left out. As per government norms, subsidies are mainly provided for big agricultural machines, while smaller equipment does not receive similar support. As a result, small farmers are unable to benefit from these technologies,” he said adding that the issue has already been raised with Agriculture Ministry officials but a solution is awaited.
Echoing similar concerns, Jia Lal, a farmer from Haryana, highlighted the limited availability of Happy Seeder machines in his village. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said that the shortage often prevents farmers from accessing the equipment when they need it most. “Only a few machines are available in the village, so not all farmers can use them at the same time. Small farmers cannot afford to purchase such equipment individually,” he explained.
He added that the government support could significantly improve access, allowing more farmers to benefit from the technology and expand its use in the fields.
“While the Happy Seeder machine is effective, its benefits remind skewed towards large landholders. Small farmers often find it difficult to use the technology due to limitations in scale and resources. It is useful for big landholding farmers, but it is not practical for small farmers. The government should modify the technology so that it can be used with smaller tractors and on smaller agricultural land,” Ashok Baliyan, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat.
CRM To Combat Stubble Burning
By incorporating stubble back into the soil, farmers can reduce their dependence on chemical fertilisers such as urea. The added organic matter enhances soil structure and moisture retention, which in turn can lead to higher farm productivity. Through this push for stubble management, the government aims to create awareness among farmers to stop stubble burning, curb pollution, lower input costs, and promote sustainable agriculture while ensuring that crop yields remain stable.
As per the government, to support the efforts of state governments in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in tackling air pollution caused by paddy stubble burning, the Department of Agriculture has been implementing the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme. The initiative aims to promote sustainable alternatives by subsidising machinery required for effective crop residue management. Under the scheme, farmers are encouraged to adopt both in-situ methods, such as managing residue within the field, and ex-situ solutions, which involve using paddy straw for various applications beyond the farm.
What Union Agriculture Minister Says?
“Stubble now needs management, not burning, with the Happy seeder, sowing is possible without burning stubble, and it has no effect on germination. The Super Seeder crushes the stubble and mixes it into the soil, turning it into compost, while the baling technique prepares stubble into bundles. With these innovations, stubble is no longer a problem, instead, it is making farming easier, more affordable, and environmentally friendly,” Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said.
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