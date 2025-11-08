ETV Bharat / bharat

Agriculture Ministry Mulls Direct Fertiliser Subsidy To Farmers

New Delhi: The Union Agriculture Ministry is mulling transferring fertiliser subsidy directly to the bank accounts of farmers to plug the gap and empower them to purchase fertilisers from anywhere.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with farmers and discussed fertiliser subsidy reforms with them. "The government is actively considering direct transfer of fertiliser subsidies directly to farmers' bank accounts to ensure transparency and prevent leakages," he added.

Notably, under the 'DBT in Fertilisers' system, subsidies on various grades of fertilisers are released to fertiliser companies (not directly to the farmers), on actual sales to the beneficiaries based on Aadhaar authentication through PoS devices installed at each retail shop. All farmers are being supplied fertilisers at the subsidised rates on a no-denial basis, the government recently informed.

Fertiliser companies generate weekly subsidy claims based on actual sales through PoS devices, which are processed and settled by the department on a First-In-First-Out (FIFO) basis, in the sequence in which duly completed claims are received, which is a dynamic process. The department is responsible for the disbursement of subsidy only against claims that are duly completed in all respects, it stated.

Expressing concerns on excessive use of chemical fertilisers, Chouhan said excessive use of them will damage the soil and reduce its productivity. "To secure the needs of future generations, farmers must move towards organic and sustainable farming," he stressed.