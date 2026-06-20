Agricultural Scientists Ask Farmers To Prepare For Maize, Fodder Farming In Kharif Season
Experts said that the farmers intending to grow maize should start field preparation immediately and arrange quality seed from certified sources, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Agricultural scientists have advised farmers to make the most of the current sowing window for maize and fodder crops as the prevailing weather conditions have created an opportunity for them to begin preparations for kharif season.
ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute experts said that the farmers intending to grow maize should start field preparation immediately and arrange quality seed from certified sources. Hybrid varieties such as AH-421 and AH-58, along with composite varieties Pusa Composite-3 and Pusa Composite-4, have been recommended for cultivation in the region.
They have advised farmers to use 20 kilograms of seed per hectare and maintain proper spacing between plants to ensure healthy crop growth and better yields. Recommended spacing includes 60–75 centimetres between rows and 18–25 centimetres between plants.
Weed management remains a critical factor during the initial stages of maize cultivation. Experts recommend the application of Atrazine at the rate of 1–1.5 kilograms active ingredient per hectare mixed in 800 litres of water. However, the herbicide should only be sprayed when the sky remains clear to ensure effective weed control.
The current weather is equally suitable for fodder production, offering livestock farmers, an opportunity to secure green fodder supplies for the coming months. Agricultural scientists have recommended sowing fodder sorghum varieties such as Pusa Chari-9, Pusa Chari-6 and other suitable hybrids.
Farmers should use certified seed and maintain a seed rate of 40 kilograms per hectare. Fodder cowpea (lobia) can also be sown during the week to enhance fodder availability.
At the same time, weather forecasts indicating the possibility of rainfall have prompted experts to issue a word of caution. Farmers have been advised to avoid pesticide, fungicide and nutrient sprays in standing crops and vegetable nurseries, as impending rains may wash away the chemicals and reduce their effectiveness.
Excess moisture is another concern during this period. To protect crops from waterlogging and disease outbreaks, scientists have asked farmers to ensure proper drainage in pulse fields and vegetable nurseries. Timely drainage management can help maintain crop health and prevent losses caused by prolonged standing water.
The experts said that careful planning and timely field management will be crucial for achieving good crop establishment and sustaining farm productivity during the season.
Farmers are advised to initiate nursery preparation for chilli, brinjal, and early cauliflower crops intended for September harvest. Agricultural experts recommend the use of shade nets in nurseries to minimize the incidence of vector-borne diseases and ensure the production of healthy, vigorous seedlings.
For effective protection against intense sunlight, nursery beds should be covered with nets installed at a height of approximately 6.5 feet.
Growers whose seedlings have attained the appropriate stage are encouraged to undertake transplanting of brinjal, chilli, and early cauliflower without delay to take advantage of the prevailing weather conditions.
The current period is also considered highly suitable for sowing rainy-season cucurbit crops. Farmers may opt for high-yielding hybrid varieties such as Pusa Naveen and Pusa Samridhi (bottle gourd), Pusa Visesh and Pusa-2 Mousami (bitter gourd), Pusa Vishwas and Pusa Vikas (pumpkin), Pusa Chikni (ridge gourd), and Pusa Uday and Pusa Barkha (cucumber).
In chilli fields, farmers remain vigilant against viral diseases. Rouging of infected plants is strongly recommended, with diseased plants being uprooted and buried in the soil to prevent further spread. Following rouging operations, and when weather conditions remain clear, a spray of imidacloprid at the rate of 0.3 ml per litre of water is advised to control insect vectors responsible for transmitting viral infections.
Timely adoption of these crop management practices will help farmers establish healthy crops, reduce disease incidence, and enhance productivity during the rainy season.
Farmers raising paddy nurseries are advised to maintain regular surveillance for the incidence of bakanae disease, a fungal infection that can adversely affect seedling growth and establishment. Early detection is crucial for effective management. In case symptoms of the disease are observed, farmers are recommended to spray carbendazim at the rate of 2.0 grams per litre of water to prevent further spread and minimize crop losses.
Agricultural experts have also cautioned farmers to watch for signs of iron deficiency in paddy nurseries if symptoms are noticed, corrective measures should be taken immediately. To address the deficiency, a foliar spray of ferrous sulphate at 0.5 percent concentration combined with 0.25 percent lime solution is recommended.
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