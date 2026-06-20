ETV Bharat / bharat

Agricultural Scientists Ask Farmers To Prepare For Maize, Fodder Farming In Kharif Season

An elderly farmer carries freshly harvested crops on a bicycle while heading towards the market in Jalpaiguri ( IANS )

New Delhi: Agricultural scientists have advised farmers to make the most of the current sowing window for maize and fodder crops as the prevailing weather conditions have created an opportunity for them to begin preparations for kharif season.

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute experts said that the farmers intending to grow maize should start field preparation immediately and arrange quality seed from certified sources. Hybrid varieties such as AH-421 and AH-58, along with composite varieties Pusa Composite-3 and Pusa Composite-4, have been recommended for cultivation in the region.

They have advised farmers to use 20 kilograms of seed per hectare and maintain proper spacing between plants to ensure healthy crop growth and better yields. Recommended spacing includes 60–75 centimetres between rows and 18–25 centimetres between plants.

A farmer busy with work covers his head with a traditional farmer’s hat to protect himself from heat in Jalpaiguri (IANS)

Weed management remains a critical factor during the initial stages of maize cultivation. Experts recommend the application of Atrazine at the rate of 1–1.5 kilograms active ingredient per hectare mixed in 800 litres of water. However, the herbicide should only be sprayed when the sky remains clear to ensure effective weed control.

The current weather is equally suitable for fodder production, offering livestock farmers, an opportunity to secure green fodder supplies for the coming months. Agricultural scientists have recommended sowing fodder sorghum varieties such as Pusa Chari-9, Pusa Chari-6 and other suitable hybrids.

A farmer returns home from the field carrying harvested paddy on a buffalo cart under the scorching sun in Nabadwip of Nadia district, West Bengal (IANS)

Farmers should use certified seed and maintain a seed rate of 40 kilograms per hectare. Fodder cowpea (lobia) can also be sown during the week to enhance fodder availability.

At the same time, weather forecasts indicating the possibility of rainfall have prompted experts to issue a word of caution. Farmers have been advised to avoid pesticide, fungicide and nutrient sprays in standing crops and vegetable nurseries, as impending rains may wash away the chemicals and reduce their effectiveness.