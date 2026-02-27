Agri-Tech Innovations Help Farmers, Say Scientists
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Farmers and scientists discussed how agri-tech innovators are reshaping agriculture through a powerful convergence of data, technology, and sustainability.
From AI-driven crop intelligence to GIS and satellite-based remote sensing, emerging tools are enabling farmers to move from intuition-led practices to precision-guided decision-making were highlighted for the benefit of farmers.
Expressing his views on farming, Bandaru Srinivasa Rao, a farmer of Andhra Pradesh, said, "I have been doing farming for the last 32 years. I cultivate maze, chilli and cotton and increased my produce on 20 acres of land. I want to suggest that farmers should follow rotational farming to improve their productivity."
Another farmer from Banaskantha, Gahana Bhai Patel, said, "Being a physically challenged farmer, I researched so much for involving myself in farming that I can do easily. Then, scientists helped me to follow pomegranate farming, which is more beneficial for me these days."
"I want to suggest my farmer brothers to adopt new edge technologies to get more yields from their fields to grow," a farmer, Narendra Singh, said.
Indian Council of Agriculture Research-Indian Agriculture Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) scientists emphasized on smart farming ecosystems, where real-time digital advisories translate field data into actionable insights for crop health, irrigation planning, nutrient management, and risk mitigation.
Experts said that ICT-enabled climate-smart agriculture is further strengthening resilience, equipping farmers to anticipate weather variability and optimize resources efficiently.
Dr Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Director of ICAR-IARI, focused on crop diversification, encouraging farmers to grow a variety of crops like pulses, oilseeds, millets, and horticultural crops instead of depending on one or two main crops. Growing different crops can improve soil health, reduce risks, and increase farmers’ income.
Farmers who attended the discussion and consulted with experts were encouraged to play a crucial role in strengthening research, farmer linkages and speeding up the adoption of innovative technologies at the grassroots level. They were advised to actively connect with scientists and experts to gain better access to new research findings, improved crop varieties, and modern farming practices.
The Experts from the divisions of genetics, vegetable science, horticulture, agronomy, and plant pathology deliberated on climate-resilient varieties, crop diversification strategies, integrated pest and disease management, and recent advances in genetic improvement and crop protection technologies.
Scientists emphasized promoting climate-resilient crop varieties and technologies to help farmers cope with changing weather conditions.
They highlighted the need for judicious and minimal use of insecticides and pesticides to ensure safe food and protect human and environmental health.
In addition, they recommended adopting Integrated Farming System (IFS) models, which combine crops, livestock, fisheries, and other components to make farming more productive and stable. Scientists also stressed the importance of value addition to increase farmers’ income.
Focusing on Digital Agriculture, scientists said digital platforms deliberated on emerging technological advancements in agriculture.
The discussions focused on new opportunities and strategies to strengthen agricultural marketing and increase exports. Experts stressed the need to improve market intelligence systems so farmers can get timely information about prices and demand. They encouraged export-oriented production with strict quality standards to meet international requirements.