Agri-Tech Innovations Help Farmers, Say Scientists

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Farmers and scientists discussed how agri-tech innovators are reshaping agriculture through a powerful convergence of data, technology, and sustainability.

From AI-driven crop intelligence to GIS and satellite-based remote sensing, emerging tools are enabling farmers to move from intuition-led practices to precision-guided decision-making were highlighted for the benefit of farmers.

Expressing his views on farming, Bandaru Srinivasa Rao, a farmer of Andhra Pradesh, said, "I have been doing farming for the last 32 years. I cultivate maze, chilli and cotton and increased my produce on 20 acres of land. I want to suggest that farmers should follow rotational farming to improve their productivity."

Another farmer from Banaskantha, Gahana Bhai Patel, said, "Being a physically challenged farmer, I researched so much for involving myself in farming that I can do easily. Then, scientists helped me to follow pomegranate farming, which is more beneficial for me these days."

"I want to suggest my farmer brothers to adopt new edge technologies to get more yields from their fields to grow," a farmer, Narendra Singh, said.

Indian Council of Agriculture Research-Indian Agriculture Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) scientists emphasized on smart farming ecosystems, where real-time digital advisories translate field data into actionable insights for crop health, irrigation planning, nutrient management, and risk mitigation.

Experts said that ICT-enabled climate-smart agriculture is further strengthening resilience, equipping farmers to anticipate weather variability and optimize resources efficiently.