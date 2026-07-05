Agree With Hosabale’s Statement On Ram Temple Donation Issue: Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat agrees with RSS Gen Secretary Hosable's statement on the Ram temple donation case that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment
By PTI
Published : July 5, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said he agrees with what Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on the Ram temple donation case. “See the statement released by Hosabale ji...my reaction is also the same,” Bhagwat told reporters in Nagpur.
The RSS chief gave the response on the sidelines of an event, when asked for his reaction on the Ram temple donation embezzlement controversy. In a statement on Friday, Hosabale said the alleged donation theft at Ram temple in Ayodhya has “deeply hurt” the sentiments and faith of the entire society, and called for ensuring that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment.
He asserted that “anti-Hindu and anti-national forces” are seeking to malign the Hindu dharma by exploiting “this unfortunate incident”, and asked Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during “this difficult moment” to thwart such “conspiracies”. Anyone found guilty should face severe punishment, the RSS general secretary had said.
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