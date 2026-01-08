ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Won't Drink Even A Sip': 33 Years After 1993 Contaminated Water Tragedy, Agra Families Still Live In Fear

Agra: The recent instance of fatalities in Indore on account of contaminated water has brought back the memories of a similar incident in Agra in 1993 where 19 people had died. The fear of that incident still lingers in the minds of the people. Ironically, the drinking water supply pattern remains largely unchanged as pipelines run alongside drains and sewers in large parts of the city.

Sources disclosed that because of leakages, hazardous water continues to be supplied to homes making people sick. A large number of people have stopped drinking this water. It is estimated that approximately 400,000 people are affected by the problem of contaminated water.

When the ETV Bharat team met the families who lost loved ones in the Agra water tragedy, they all said, "We won't drink even a sip of the water that took away our loved ones." They said that the water supply hasn't been properly restored since and people in the city rely on RO water while paying for it.

Even though Ganga water is supplied in Agra, the Jalkal Department receives more than 150 complaints of contaminated drinking water supply daily. Most of these complaints are from the old city where water pipelines are laid adjacent to drains or sewer lines leading to water contamination. The Jalkal Department claims that more than 400 water samples are taken every day and wherever complaints of leakage are received, the officials get the pipes repaired immediately.

The fact remains that the old city continues to face a sanitation crisis. Water pipelines run through drains and there are leakages at many places. The scenario has not changed since 1993.

Sources disclosed that the old city is lined with British-era pipelines buried under deep drains due to increasing population and construction. This makes it extremely difficult to detect leakages. The highest number of complaints of drinking water contamination come from areas including Muddi Mansoor Khan, Mandi Saeed Khan, Kala Mahal, Peepal Mandi, Nala Kazipada, Meera Hussaini, Chakkipat, Bijlighar, Baluganj, Chipitola, Nai Ki Mandi, Mantola, Asafoetida Mandi, Dhuliyaganj, Loha Mandi, Gokulpura, Jagdishpura, Kishorepura, Shahganj, Shaheed Nagar, Indirapuram, Balkeshwar, Nagla Padi, Khandari and others.

Rajesh, a resident of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Road, said, “Contaminated water comes from the taps for about 10 to 15 minutes in the morning. No one drinks it.”

Similarly, Sunil, another local resident, said that there is a pipeline near the drain close to his house that has never been checked.

Meanwhile, Geeta Devi of Khatikpada said that on the day of the Agra tragedy in 1993, everyone was happy in her house because of the birth of a daughter. But it turned into tragedy when her husband Kishan, who worked as a scrap dealer, died because of contaminated water.

Another resident of the locality, Jai Kumar, said, "Earlier, people from the Jalkal Department used to come to test the water and take samples. Now, no one comes. Dirty water continues to be supplied."

The victims of the 1993 tragedy clearly recall what had happened on that day and how they had lost their loved ones. Fear remains deep[rooted among them and they do not drink the water supplied through the taps.