ETV Bharat / bharat

Agra Emerges As Major Destination Wedding Hub

Agra: Agra, the city of Taj Mahal, which is known to symbolise love, has grown into a major wedding destination over the last few years. The business of weddings has also flourished here, increasing employment opportunities but boosting tourism.

Sources say that the destination wedding business in Agra has reached somewhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 crore annually.

Since the presence of Taj Mahal has prevented polluting industries from being set up in Agra, the government has started promoting pollution-free avenues and the wedding industry is one of them.

Agra is home to dozens of monuments including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra, Mehtab Bagh, Rambagh, Chini Ka Roza, and Itmad-ud-Daula. Among these, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and Agra Fort are World Heritage Monuments. The ‘India Tourism Data Compendium 2025’ report of the central government says that Agra is the first ticketed destination in the country.

In 2024-25, approximately 1.77 crore tourists visited Agra that included 14.65 lakh foreign tourists.

Ramesh Wadhwa, President of the Agra Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association, disclosed that there are 550 to 600 small and large hotels in Agra. Several major hotel industry groups have also moved to Agra in the last three years.

“Besides tourism, Agra is also a major hub for medical tourism, hosting over a dozen national and international medical conferences each year while attracting thousands of doctors. Large weddings are now taking place in Agra's hotels, marking a step toward Agra becoming a wedding destination,” he said.

Actress Ganju Dhar pointed out, “To make Agra a hub for destination weddings, the government should focus its efforts on promotion including social media marketing and increased focus on venues. Agra's destination wedding scene should be promoted both in India and globally. People should share their experiences. Agra has immense potential.”