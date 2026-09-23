Agra Emerges As Major Destination Wedding Hub
The destination wedding business in Agra has reached somewhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 crore annually.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Agra: Agra, the city of Taj Mahal, which is known to symbolise love, has grown into a major wedding destination over the last few years. The business of weddings has also flourished here, increasing employment opportunities but boosting tourism.
Sources say that the destination wedding business in Agra has reached somewhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 crore annually.
Since the presence of Taj Mahal has prevented polluting industries from being set up in Agra, the government has started promoting pollution-free avenues and the wedding industry is one of them.
Agra is home to dozens of monuments including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra, Mehtab Bagh, Rambagh, Chini Ka Roza, and Itmad-ud-Daula. Among these, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and Agra Fort are World Heritage Monuments. The ‘India Tourism Data Compendium 2025’ report of the central government says that Agra is the first ticketed destination in the country.
In 2024-25, approximately 1.77 crore tourists visited Agra that included 14.65 lakh foreign tourists.
Ramesh Wadhwa, President of the Agra Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association, disclosed that there are 550 to 600 small and large hotels in Agra. Several major hotel industry groups have also moved to Agra in the last three years.
“Besides tourism, Agra is also a major hub for medical tourism, hosting over a dozen national and international medical conferences each year while attracting thousands of doctors. Large weddings are now taking place in Agra's hotels, marking a step toward Agra becoming a wedding destination,” he said.
Actress Ganju Dhar pointed out, “To make Agra a hub for destination weddings, the government should focus its efforts on promotion including social media marketing and increased focus on venues. Agra's destination wedding scene should be promoted both in India and globally. People should share their experiences. Agra has immense potential.”
International wedding planner Rituraj explained that the trend of destination weddings actually began in Agra and Jaipur. But things slowed down because of the lack of large hotels in Agra and poor connectivity between Agra and Delhi.
“But now anyone can reach Agra in an hour and a quarter from Noida. Large hotels are also opening here. Last year, I proposed making Agra a wedding city and Uttar Pradesh a wedding state. This time, I have revised my proposal and presented it to the government, demanding a wedding ministry as this requires a task force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to avoid weddings abroad is having an impact. People are now having big weddings within the country with Agra becoming a major wedding hub,” he said.
Sunil Kothari, President of Bombay Metal Exchange, disclosed, "My daughter's wedding took place in Agra in 2023. It was the most beautiful moment for my family and my daughter and son-in-law. We searched for venues all over India to fulfil my daughter's demand for a royal and heritage look for her wedding. We needed a palatial hotel. My daughter's dream came true here. In Agra, my daughter and son-in-law had their pre-wedding shoot in front of the real Taj. They also had their post-wedding shoot there. Every guest at my daughter's wedding praised the royal wedding here.”
Sandeep Upadhyay, General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Wedding Industries Association, claimed that the number of destination weddings taking place here has shot up in the last two years. “Agra's destination wedding business is expected to reach Rs 1,500 crore in the coming year. There are 70 to 80 big-time weddings held here annually,” he said.
Those associated with the wedding industry claim to provide the best cuisine for the weddings. Wedding planner Sandeep Sikarwar claimed, “Agra's local cuisine is excellent and absolutely delicious, whether it's Agra's chaat or other dishes. The city now offers all the necessary facilities for a destination wedding. Air, road, and rail connectivity has improved. Jewar Airport is located on the Yamuna Expressway, making it easy to reach Agra in one to one and a half hours. There's no problem with logistics."
Manish Agarwal, President of the Uttar Pradesh Wedding Industries Association, disclosed that destination weddings of all budgets are taking place in Agra. “Statistics show that approximately 300 to 500 guests attend each wedding and stay in the city for the three-day wedding rituals. This directly benefits approximately 25 to 28 local businesses in Agra, including tents, catering, travel, flowers, decorations, confectionery, petha, marble handicrafts, zari work and others. In other words, a single destination wedding provides employment to 300 to 500 families,” he said,
The state government is bringing out a new tourism policy by January next year. “Various facilities are being developed at old mansions, forts, and other tourist sites,” said Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.
He added that the government is providing a 25% subsidy to the youth who want to start their own startup and work in the field of destination weddings. There is a provision of 30% subsidy for women and Scheduled Castes (SC).
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