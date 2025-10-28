AGP’s Identity Crisis: Assam’s Regional Ally Fears BJP’s 'Big Brother' Politics Ahead of 2026 Polls
The ruling BJP-AGP alliance is facing a major internal crisis over seat-sharing that is casting a shadow of doubt over the coalition's future.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST
Guwahati: With doubts surfacing within the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) over the future of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the context of the state assembly polls due next year, Assam’s regional outfit has got down to some soul searching in a bid to connect with its roots.
The ruling BJP-AGP alliance is facing a major internal crisis over seat-sharing that is casting a shadow of doubt over the coalition's future. There are apprehensions within the AGP of being squeezed out or having its constituencies cut down. This anxiety stems from the 'big fish swallowing the small fish' phenomenon observed in Bodoland politics in the state recently.
Taking a lesson from the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections where the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) emerged the clear winner, the AGP leadership is now focusing on 60 of the state's 126 assembly constituencies—an increase from its previous 25 seats in 2021 Assam poll—to find its lost footing.
The party has dispatched a team of seven ministers and MLAs along with two MPs to these 60 constituencies to consult the citizens and party workers on alliance. The AGP's recent steering committee meeting decided to hold public and worker conventions in 60 assembly constituencies to solidify the party's organizational base and 'find the lost roots.'
This move is a clear indication that the AGP is compelled to strengthen its foundation to increase its bargaining power with the 'Big Brother', the BJP ahead of the 2026 elections.
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is the self-governing area of Assam's indigenous Bodo people. The region's representation in the Assam assembly has now increased from 12 seats in 2021 to 15 after the 2023 delimitation. The BTR Council has 40 elected council seats. The two main regional parties in the BTR are the BPF and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), both considered rivals.
In the 2021 assembly elections, the UPPL had won seven of the 12 seats, the BPF three and the BJP two. The BJP formed the state government in alliance with the UPPL, and two UPPL leaders were given ministerial positions under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
However, the political landscape drastically changed on September 28 this year when the BPF which was BJP's rival since 2021, won 28 of the 40 seats in the BTC election, forming the council government.
Immediately after the result, the BJP went on to forge an alliance with the BPF for the 2026 assembly elections. Furthermore, one of the BPF's three MLAs was inducted into the state cabinet on October 20 and the Welfare of Bodoland portfolio was shifted from the sitting UPPL minister to the new BPF minister.
The formal break-up with the 2021 ally, UPPL, is now just a formality. This display of the 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' policy by the BJP has led to uneasiness within the AGP which has two ministers in the Assam government and has been a 10-year old ally. This fear is driving the AGP's change in strategy and recent organisational shuffle.
During a two-day AGP steering committee meeting in Guwahati on October 25 and 26, several leaders and prospective candidates openly expressed concerns that the party was losing its base at the grassroots by being trapped in the BJP's cycle in the previous elections.
A significant number of leaders advised the AGP leadership to take a careful and well-thought-out decision regarding the continuation of the party’s alliance with the BJP in the forthcoming polls. Following the meeting, AGP president and a senior minister in Sarma's cabinet, Atul Bora announced the decision to strengthen the party's roots in its former strongholds.
Bora stated, "There are constituencies where the AGP has won various elections in the past. We have roots in those areas. The AGP steering committee has authorized the district and constituency committees to start full-scale preparation in those constituencies."
Meanwhile, in a tough and cautionary response to the AGP's introspection meeting, Sarma said, "The AGP has said that they will engage in searching for their roots. I wish the AGP well. I also congratulate them. But, even in jest, I must say—the BJP will not abandon its own roots."
The Chief Minister added, "They do not need to ask us for seats. They are a political party. They can take seats and contest themselves. We are not the owners of seats. They contested 22-25 seats last time and they can contest this time too. We are not the ones to divide the seats; the people of Assam are the owners."
The AGP leadership now sees a premonition of the UPPL's fate for itself in the 2026 elections. Sarma’s declaration makes it clear that the BJP will not surrender any constituency currently held by its MLAs, even if it was previously an AGP stronghold.
With the Assembly election just five months away, the AGP faces extreme uncertainty regarding seat-sharing with the BJP. The AGP has identified 60 strong constituencies, a stark contrast to the 25 seats the Chief Minister mentioned in his statement. If the AGP does not accept the BJP’s 'patronizing' minimal seat-sharing proposal, the fissure in the alliance ahead of the 2026 assembly elections appears inevitable.
Observers point out that the AGP, which has remained silent on the BJP's policies while in power for 10 years, is suddenly forced to search for its roots due to several reasons. Primary among them is discontent at the grassroots where resentment has been building up among the party’s district units, with some districts unilaterally announcing a break-up of the alliance with the BJP, leading to severe organizational crises for the party.
The scenario has been compounded by the BJP sidelining its regional ally UPPL after the BTC election. The AGP recognizes that the tactical betrayal of the UPPL and the subsequent inclusion of the victorious BPF into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) signifies a political pragmatism that could be turned against it as well.
It is being interpreted by the observers that the Chief Minister’s decision to give a ministerial post to BPF's Charan Boro after the UPPL's defeat, and concurrently reassigning the Bodo Development portfolio from the UPPL minister to the BPF minister shows the AGP that it has no guarantee against a similar fate in the future.
