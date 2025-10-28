ETV Bharat / bharat

AGP’s Identity Crisis: Assam’s Regional Ally Fears BJP’s 'Big Brother' Politics Ahead of 2026 Polls

Guwahati: With doubts surfacing within the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) over the future of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the context of the state assembly polls due next year, Assam’s regional outfit has got down to some soul searching in a bid to connect with its roots.

The ruling BJP-AGP alliance is facing a major internal crisis over seat-sharing that is casting a shadow of doubt over the coalition's future. There are apprehensions within the AGP of being squeezed out or having its constituencies cut down. This anxiety stems from the 'big fish swallowing the small fish' phenomenon observed in Bodoland politics in the state recently.

Taking a lesson from the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections where the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) emerged the clear winner, the AGP leadership is now focusing on 60 of the state's 126 assembly constituencies—an increase from its previous 25 seats in 2021 Assam poll—to find its lost footing.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and cabinet minister Atul Bora. (ETV Bharat)

The party has dispatched a team of seven ministers and MLAs along with two MPs to these 60 constituencies to consult the citizens and party workers on alliance. The AGP's recent steering committee meeting decided to hold public and worker conventions in 60 assembly constituencies to solidify the party's organizational base and 'find the lost roots.'

This move is a clear indication that the AGP is compelled to strengthen its foundation to increase its bargaining power with the 'Big Brother', the BJP ahead of the 2026 elections.



The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is the self-governing area of Assam's indigenous Bodo people. The region's representation in the Assam assembly has now increased from 12 seats in 2021 to 15 after the 2023 delimitation. The BTR Council has 40 elected council seats. The two main regional parties in the BTR are the BPF and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), both considered rivals.



In the 2021 assembly elections, the UPPL had won seven of the 12 seats, the BPF three and the BJP two. The BJP formed the state government in alliance with the UPPL, and two UPPL leaders were given ministerial positions under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

However, the political landscape drastically changed on September 28 this year when the BPF which was BJP's rival since 2021, won 28 of the 40 seats in the BTC election, forming the council government.

Immediately after the result, the BJP went on to forge an alliance with the BPF for the 2026 assembly elections. Furthermore, one of the BPF's three MLAs was inducted into the state cabinet on October 20 and the Welfare of Bodoland portfolio was shifted from the sitting UPPL minister to the new BPF minister.

The formal break-up with the 2021 ally, UPPL, is now just a formality. This display of the 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' policy by the BJP has led to uneasiness within the AGP which has two ministers in the Assam government and has been a 10-year old ally. This fear is driving the AGP's change in strategy and recent organisational shuffle.