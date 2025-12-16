ETV Bharat / bharat

As Asom Gana Parishad MPs Push For ST Status To 6 Assam Groups, Shadow Of Manipur Looms

Members of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), All Assam Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), and 36 allied organisations protesting to demand ST status in Dibrugarh on October 13 ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Days after raising the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of Assam in Parliament, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MPs Phani Bhushan Choudhary and Birendra Prasad Baishya are scheduled to meet Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram today (December 16) evening, to demand immediate intervention from the Centre.

"We are meeting Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram to put pressure on the Central government to give ST status to six communities of Assam," said AGP MP Phani Bhushan Choudhary to ETV Bharat.

But the move has once again raised apprehensions among Assam's existing ST groups, who feel that if the demand is met, these six communities, who enjoy greater numbers, will grab all reservations opportunities in different spheres. Accordingly, they have already begun grassroots agitations against it.

A Long History Of The Demand For ST Status

The six communities under consideration for ST status are Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and the "Tea Tribes" — multi-ethnic groups in the Northeast, primarily Assam, who descend from labourers brought by the British in the 19th century from Central India to work in tea plantations.

"The Government of Assam will soon forward to the Centre, a report of its Group of Ministers (GoM), recommending the granting of ST status to six Assamese communities. I urge the Centre to bring a piece of legislation in the coming Budget session to grant ST status to these six communities," said Choudhary.

Choudhary said that in 2007, a representation was made to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to accord ST status to these communities. "I was one of the signatories to that representation, but the Congress government of the day did not take any step in this regard. Now, the Central government under ModiJi has taken positive steps to grant ST status to these six communities," Choudhary added.

Assam Government's Moves So Far

Choudhary also said that in 2016, a High-Powered Committee (HPC) was constituted under the chairmanship of M K Singla, the then MHA Special Secretary (Internal Security). "As per recommendations of the HPC, a GoM of the Assam government was constituted in 2019 to make necessary recommendations. On November 30, 2025, the GoM submitted its report in the Assam Legislative Assembly. All that is left is for the Assam government to forward the report to the Central government," Choudhary said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, AGP Rajya Sabha MP Biren Baishya said, "In 1868, the then British government described these six groups in the Gazette Notification as tribal communities. The Simon Commission also recommended and granted them tribal status. The demand of these six communities is justified and genuine."

Views Of Assam's Opposition And Existing ST Groups

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said the Congress has always been supporting the demand of ST status for these six communities, without affecting the rights and privileges of existing ST communities. "We had passed an Assembly resolution on this during the last Congress government," Gogoi told ETV Bharat.

He, however, said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while tabling the report to grant category-wise ST status, has been unable to show that the rights of existing ST communities will remain intact.

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), a regional party from Assam, has appealed to the Centre to ensure integrity and sincerity for the protection of existing tribals, while attempting to solve the demands of the six communities.

Talking to ETV Bharat, UPPL Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary said amid agitations demanding new ST status by six communities, and the fear in the state's 12 existing ST communities, of losing rights and privileges, Assam has been witnessing an embarrassing situation.

"The recent recommendation of the GoM, for granting new ST status to six Assam communities, has triggered apprehension among organisations and students of existing ST groups, that their rights and privileges are being destroyed. Hence, these tribal groups from different universities and colleges are out on the streets, staging demonstrations seeking protection of their rights and privileges," Narzary said.

According to Narzary, any policy decision that encroaches upon the rights and privileges enjoyed by existing STs might provoke conflicts. "The government must take a practical and scientific approach to solve the issue in a timely manner, exploring maximum possibilities so that situations don’t go out of hand. My humble appeal to the GoI is to take a firm initiative to solve the issues of the six communities, without infringing upon the rights and privileges of existing STs of Assam as enshrined in the Constitution," he said.

A Delicate Demographic Balance

According to the 2011 Census, Assam has 3.1 crore people, with STs accounting for 40 lakh or 13 per cent of the population. Assam has two Lok Sabha seats reserved for STs, one each for tribes from the plains and the hill, besides 19 Assembly seats in the 126-member House.