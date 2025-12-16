As Asom Gana Parishad MPs Push For ST Status To 6 Assam Groups, Shadow Of Manipur Looms
Six groups — Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes — hope for ST status and reservations. Assam's existing ST groups fear erasure.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Days after raising the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of Assam in Parliament, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MPs Phani Bhushan Choudhary and Birendra Prasad Baishya are scheduled to meet Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram today (December 16) evening, to demand immediate intervention from the Centre.
"We are meeting Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram to put pressure on the Central government to give ST status to six communities of Assam," said AGP MP Phani Bhushan Choudhary to ETV Bharat.
But the move has once again raised apprehensions among Assam's existing ST groups, who feel that if the demand is met, these six communities, who enjoy greater numbers, will grab all reservations opportunities in different spheres. Accordingly, they have already begun grassroots agitations against it.
A Long History Of The Demand For ST Status
The six communities under consideration for ST status are Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and the "Tea Tribes" — multi-ethnic groups in the Northeast, primarily Assam, who descend from labourers brought by the British in the 19th century from Central India to work in tea plantations.
"The Government of Assam will soon forward to the Centre, a report of its Group of Ministers (GoM), recommending the granting of ST status to six Assamese communities. I urge the Centre to bring a piece of legislation in the coming Budget session to grant ST status to these six communities," said Choudhary.
Choudhary said that in 2007, a representation was made to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to accord ST status to these communities. "I was one of the signatories to that representation, but the Congress government of the day did not take any step in this regard. Now, the Central government under ModiJi has taken positive steps to grant ST status to these six communities," Choudhary added.
Assam Government's Moves So Far
Choudhary also said that in 2016, a High-Powered Committee (HPC) was constituted under the chairmanship of M K Singla, the then MHA Special Secretary (Internal Security). "As per recommendations of the HPC, a GoM of the Assam government was constituted in 2019 to make necessary recommendations. On November 30, 2025, the GoM submitted its report in the Assam Legislative Assembly. All that is left is for the Assam government to forward the report to the Central government," Choudhary said.
Talking to ETV Bharat, AGP Rajya Sabha MP Biren Baishya said, "In 1868, the then British government described these six groups in the Gazette Notification as tribal communities. The Simon Commission also recommended and granted them tribal status. The demand of these six communities is justified and genuine."
Views Of Assam's Opposition And Existing ST Groups
Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said the Congress has always been supporting the demand of ST status for these six communities, without affecting the rights and privileges of existing ST communities. "We had passed an Assembly resolution on this during the last Congress government," Gogoi told ETV Bharat.
He, however, said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while tabling the report to grant category-wise ST status, has been unable to show that the rights of existing ST communities will remain intact.
The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), a regional party from Assam, has appealed to the Centre to ensure integrity and sincerity for the protection of existing tribals, while attempting to solve the demands of the six communities.
Talking to ETV Bharat, UPPL Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary said amid agitations demanding new ST status by six communities, and the fear in the state's 12 existing ST communities, of losing rights and privileges, Assam has been witnessing an embarrassing situation.
"The recent recommendation of the GoM, for granting new ST status to six Assam communities, has triggered apprehension among organisations and students of existing ST groups, that their rights and privileges are being destroyed. Hence, these tribal groups from different universities and colleges are out on the streets, staging demonstrations seeking protection of their rights and privileges," Narzary said.
According to Narzary, any policy decision that encroaches upon the rights and privileges enjoyed by existing STs might provoke conflicts. "The government must take a practical and scientific approach to solve the issue in a timely manner, exploring maximum possibilities so that situations don’t go out of hand. My humble appeal to the GoI is to take a firm initiative to solve the issues of the six communities, without infringing upon the rights and privileges of existing STs of Assam as enshrined in the Constitution," he said.
A Delicate Demographic Balance
According to the 2011 Census, Assam has 3.1 crore people, with STs accounting for 40 lakh or 13 per cent of the population. Assam has two Lok Sabha seats reserved for STs, one each for tribes from the plains and the hill, besides 19 Assembly seats in the 126-member House.
Assam's STs are divided into two groups: ST (Plains) with 10 per cent reservation, and ST (Hills) with 5 per cent reservation. The report submitted by the GoM last month has recommended the creation of a third category: ST (Valley).
According to the GoM report, these six communities are currently included in the state’s OBC list. "Together, they add up to one crore people," the report said, indicating that these six tribes alone have a population of around 60 lakh (almost 19.4% of Assam's population).
Ready To Oppose, Existing STs Form Consultative Group
All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro told ETV Bharat that if these six populous communities were included in the ST list, existing ST groups will lose their legitimate rights and facilities, be it in education, employment, land ownership, as well as political and socio-economic rights.
"There is no such division [Hill, Plains, Valley] of ST people anywhere else. Moreover, for Central government jobs, STs get a 7.5 per cent reservation in direct recruitment," Boro said, adding that there is no clarification in the GoM report over the protection of land, political and other rights for existing ST groups.
"If the government grants ST status to these six communities, we will lose our own rights," he said, and appealed the government to explore initiatives for the protection of existing ST groups in Assam. "If the government doesn't ensure the rights of existing STs, we will start a mass protest," added Boro.
To look into all these aspects in the light of the recommendation of the GoM, the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA), representing the existing STs in Assam, has formed a 10-member Consultative Committee under the chairmanship of geo-political expert and human rights activist Suhas Chakma. "This committee will look into our grievances and challenges, and submit its report to the Assam government," said Dipen Boro.
Chakma told ETV Bharat that Assam's existing 40 lakh STs fear that their rights and future are at stake. "The listing of STs is a sensitive issue across the Northeast. In Assam, the Consultative Committee of the CCTOA will examine the GoM recommendations and come up with appropriate recommendations to ensure that the rights of existing STs are not affected," he said.
Shadow Of Manipur Hangs Over Assam
Chakma is right. The situation is similar to Manipur, where the demand for ST status to one community (Meitei) has led to an ethnic conflict that continues to rage in the state for over three years. Kukis, who were already demarcated as STs, are opposed to the status for the dominant Meiteis, fearing it would erode the land rights, jobs, and cultural protections of the former, leading to Meiteis expanding into the hill areas.
In fact, a similar agitation is also long simmering in the other end of the country, where the dominant Marathas of Maharashtra are demanding SC status, causing the state's existing SC groups to feel threatened. Other states to have recently witnessed similar demands and agitations include Karnataka (Lingayats and Vokkaligas), Rajasthan (Gurjars), Haryana (Jats), etc,
Expressing concern over the development, renowned social scientist and senior advocate, V Suresh, said there should be equitable development for all communities in society.
"They (communities demanding ST status) feel that their economic, social and cultural development has been affected. In all these [Northeastern] states, unemployment is also very high. Many young people have gone to other states to study. When they return, they can’t get gainful employment. This is creating an explosive situation, where they are looking at governments to wrest benefits of ST status," said Suresh, who is also the national general secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), one of India’s biggest human rights groups.
Suresh said the increasing demand for the communities to be included in the ST list, is indicative that these communities feel they have not benefited from the development of the state. "Instead of addressing underlying social, economic and political problems faced by marginalised communities, the government is using the power of the State to crush them," he said.
According to him, the government should invite all communities for discussions, and be transparent about the developmental programmes they have to offer them. "When the government, instead of following the path of equitable development, remains silent at the beginning, and unresponsive after an initial burst, the frustration of young people from marginalised communities turns violent," he said.
"We have seen this in many states, especially in the Northeast. This is unfortunate. It requires sensitive and fair treatment. We need leaders who have a wide vision and deep understanding of the Constitution, and a human approach," he added.
View From Delhi
A senior government from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs told ETV Bharat that as per modalities, only those proposals for ST status, which are recommended and justified by a concerned state government or UT administration, and concurred with by the Registrar General of India (RGI) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), are to be considered, and legislation amended.
"All action is taken as per these approved modalities. Recommendations of a concerned state government is prerequisite to process the case further. The GoI on 15.6.1999 (amended on 25.6.2002 and 14.9.2022) has laid down the modalities for deciding the claims for inclusion in, exclusion from, and other modifications, in orders specifying SC and ST lists," the official said.
According to the official, the proposals for inclusion in the ST list of a state or UT follow certain processes. "This is a continuous process. Proposals are examined by the office of the RGI and then by the NCST. If the proposal is not recommended by the RGI, the points raised it by are communicated to the state government, so that it can furnish additional information, if any. Many such proposals may, therefore, remain under examined at different levels," the official added.
Also Read:
- Retired Air Force JCO Arrested In Assam For Sharing Defence Info With Pak Espionage Network
- Zubeen Garg Death Case: SIT Submits Over 3,500-Page Chargesheet In Guwahati Court; 4 Accused Charged With Murder
- Indigenous Communities Take To Streets Over ST Status Demands In Assam
- AGP’s Identity Crisis: Assam’s Regional Ally Fears BJP’s 'Big Brother' Politics Ahead of 2026 Polls