Agniveer First Batch to Exit Army In December 2026; What Are the Job Options?
The Agnipath scheme was launched by the Ministry of Defence in June 2022, with an initial recruitment target of 46,000 Agniveers in its first year.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Four years ago, 24,400 young people joined the Indian Army as Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. Now, the first batch is approaching the end of its tenure. According to the scheme's rules, 75% of the personnel, or 18,300 Agniveers, will leave the Army in December 2026.
Each departing Agniveer is expected to receive a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh. However, the question is: What will these young men and women do after completing four years of military training and service at the age of 24 or 25? An ETV Bharat report examines the employment opportunities available to former Agniveers.
How many Agniveers have been retained in the Army?
The Agnipath scheme was launched by the Ministry of Defence in June 2022, with an initial recruitment target of 46,000 Agniveers in its first year. However, according to recent defence reports cited in the original report, 24,400 Agniveers from the first batch successfully began their service.
Under the scheme, 25% of Agniveers are eligible for permanent enrolment in the armed forces. Accordingly, 6,100 personnel have been retained in the Army, while the remaining 75%, or 18,300 personnel, will complete their service and leave the force.
How much salary do Agniveers receive?
Agniveers receive a monthly salary that increases each year during their four-year service period, which starts from Rs 30,000 per month and goes upto Rs 40,000 per month.
Out of the monthly salary, 70% is paid directly to the Agniveer, while the remaining 30% is contributed to the Seva Nidhi fund. The government makes an equivalent contribution to the fund. The accumulated amount, along with applicable interest, is paid to Agniveers when they complete their four-year tenure.
Over four years, an Agniveer's contribution is estimated at Rs 5.02 lakh, which, along with the government’s contribution, makes Rs 10.04 lakh. And the compound interest calculated at a rate linked to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) makes it about Rs 11.71 lakh.
Will Agniveers receive a pension after leaving the Army?
Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers who leave the armed forces after completing their four-year tenure are not entitled to a regular military pension or gratuity. They receive the one-time Seva Nidhi package, which is tax-free under the scheme's provisions.
Pension benefits will be available to the 25% of Agniveers selected for permanent enrolment, subject to the applicable service rules and eligibility conditions.
Those leaving after four years will also not automatically receive lifelong medical benefits through the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) or access to military canteen facilities available to eligible ex-servicemen.
What are the job opportunities?
The Centre, state governments and private sector companies have announced various employment opportunities for former Agniveers. These include reservations in selected recruitment categories, age relaxations and preferential consideration for certain jobs.
1. Recruitment in Paramilitary Forces and Assam Rifles
According to the report, former Agniveers can seek employment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles.
The report cites a 50% reservation for former Agniveers in constable and rifleman recruitment in these forces, along with exemptions from certain recruitment tests and an additional five-year relaxation in the upper age limit.
These provisions are intended to help former Agniveers transition into other uniformed services after leaving the Army.
2. Reservations in State Police and Other Uniformed Services
Several state governments have announced measures to provide employment opportunities to former Agniveers in police departments and other uniformed services.
The report states that Haryana, Sikkim, Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh have announced quotas of up to 20% in areas such as police recruitment, prison warder positions and fire services.
Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Assam have also announced reservations of 10% to 12%, or provisions for additional marks in certain police recruitment processes.
The specific benefits and eligibility conditions vary by state and recruitment category.
3. Opportunities in Indian Railways and Defence Public Sector Undertakings
Indian Railways has announced reservations for former Agniveers in selected categories, including 10% in Level-1 posts and 5% in Level-2 and above non-gazetted posts. A 10% quota has also been announced for recruitment to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), according to the report.
In addition, the report cites a 10% reservation provision in 16 defence public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Defence, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
BrahMos Aerospace has reportedly announced reservations for former Agniveers in selected technical and administrative roles, including 15% in technical positions and 50% in administrative positions.
4. Opportunities in the Corporate and Private Sectors
Several private companies and business groups have expressed interest in recruiting former Agniveers for roles suited to their military training and experience.
Companies such as Tata Sons, the Mahindra Group, RPG Group and Reliance have indicated that former Agniveers may receive preference for positions in operations, administration, supply chain management, security and logistics.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has also taken initiatives to facilitate career opportunities for Agniveers in the merchant navy, including pathways into six different branches.
Military experience, technical skills, discipline and leadership abilities could help former Agniveers transition into these sectors.
Additionally, Agniveers receive three certificates, including the Agniveer Skill Certificate, a digital record of the skills and experience acquired during military service. The report is a joint initiative involving the Ministry of Defence and the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). Second, Class 12 Equivalence Certificate from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). And a Detailed Discharge Certificate from the relevant service records office of the Army, Navy or Air Force, which will help them when applying for police recruitment, Central Armed Police Forces positions and other government jobs offering reservation benefits or age relaxations to former Agniveers.
In addition, Agniveers who wish to start their own businesses may explore loans and support schemes available through banks and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
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