ETV Bharat / bharat

Agniveer First Batch to Exit Army In December 2026; What Are the Job Options?

Hyderabad : Four years ago, 24,400 young people joined the Indian Army as Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. Now, the first batch is approaching the end of its tenure. According to the scheme's rules, 75% of the personnel, or 18,300 Agniveers, will leave the Army in December 2026.

Each departing Agniveer is expected to receive a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh. However, the question is: What will these young men and women do after completing four years of military training and service at the age of 24 or 25? An ETV Bharat report examines the employment opportunities available to former Agniveers.

How many Agniveers have been retained in the Army?

The Agnipath scheme was launched by the Ministry of Defence in June 2022, with an initial recruitment target of 46,000 Agniveers in its first year. However, according to recent defence reports cited in the original report, 24,400 Agniveers from the first batch successfully began their service.

Under the scheme, 25% of Agniveers are eligible for permanent enrolment in the armed forces. Accordingly, 6,100 personnel have been retained in the Army, while the remaining 75%, or 18,300 personnel, will complete their service and leave the force.

How much salary do Agniveers receive?

Agniveers receive a monthly salary that increases each year during their four-year service period, which starts from Rs 30,000 per month and goes upto Rs 40,000 per month.

Out of the monthly salary, 70% is paid directly to the Agniveer, while the remaining 30% is contributed to the Seva Nidhi fund. The government makes an equivalent contribution to the fund. The accumulated amount, along with applicable interest, is paid to Agniveers when they complete their four-year tenure.

Over four years, an Agniveer's contribution is estimated at Rs 5.02 lakh, which, along with the government’s contribution, makes Rs 10.04 lakh. And the compound interest calculated at a rate linked to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) makes it about Rs 11.71 lakh.

Will Agniveers receive a pension after leaving the Army?

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers who leave the armed forces after completing their four-year tenure are not entitled to a regular military pension or gratuity. They receive the one-time Seva Nidhi package, which is tax-free under the scheme's provisions.

Pension benefits will be available to the 25% of Agniveers selected for permanent enrolment, subject to the applicable service rules and eligibility conditions.

Those leaving after four years will also not automatically receive lifelong medical benefits through the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) or access to military canteen facilities available to eligible ex-servicemen.

What are the job opportunities?

The Centre, state governments and private sector companies have announced various employment opportunities for former Agniveers. These include reservations in selected recruitment categories, age relaxations and preferential consideration for certain jobs.

1. Recruitment in Paramilitary Forces and Assam Rifles

According to the report, former Agniveers can seek employment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles.

The report cites a 50% reservation for former Agniveers in constable and rifleman recruitment in these forces, along with exemptions from certain recruitment tests and an additional five-year relaxation in the upper age limit.