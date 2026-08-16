ETV Bharat / bharat

'Agenda Is Modi Preservation, Not Women's Reservation': Cong On PM Appeal To Opposition Parties

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday termed "drama" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to opposition parties to support the delimitation-linked bill for implementing women's reservation, and alleged that his single point agenda is "Modi preservation, not women's reservation".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh questioned the intentions behind Prime Minister Modi's appeal and said instead of "sermonising" from the Red Fort, he must implement the quota on the current strength of the Lok Sabha for 2029 polls.

Asked about the PM's appeal to opposition parties in his Independence Day speech, Ramesh said it is important to understand the chronology, as in 1993, the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Bills were passed, providing one-third reservation for women in panchayats, zilla parishads, block panchayats and municipalities.

It was Rajiv Gandhi who had done the ground work for that and he was instrumental in bringing this provision into the Constitution, Ramesh told PTI. "In September 2023, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed unanimously. It was Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji who had asserted that the women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies should be implemented immediately," he said.

Ramesh said the Congress and other opposition parties have repeatedly called for women's reservation implementation on the 543-member strength of the Lok Sabha which means 182 seats for women be reserved.

Suddenly, at 11 pm on April 16, 2026, while the delimitation issue was being deliberated in Parliament, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was notified. He said the government was only interested in linking women's reservation with delimitation.

The government has been attempting to get a "tainted two-thirds majority" but has not succeeded and the Constitution Amendment Bill involving delimitation could not be brought even in the Monsoon Session, he said. "They don't have a two-thirds majority and will never get it," Ramesh said.

Instead of repeatedly "sermonising" from the Red Fort and doing this "drama", the PM must implement women's reservation on the current strength of the Lok Sabha from the 2029 general election. "The PM's single-point agenda is 'Modi preservation, not women's reservation'," Ramesh said.