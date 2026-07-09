'Agenda As ODI, Decisions As T20, Partnership As Test Match': PM Modi Lauds India-Australia Partnership
Taking to his X handle, PM Modi says India-Australia meetings are like cricket and used different formats of the game to explain the partnership.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the India-Australia partnership by using cricket analogies, equating their focused agenda to ODI, swift decisions to T20 and long partnership to Test match.
"India-Australia meetings are much like cricket: The agenda is as focused as a One-Day International. The decisions are as fast as T20 cricket. The partnership is as long-lasting and deep as a Test match," PM Modi wrote on his X handle.
India-Australia meetings are much like cricket:— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026
The agenda is as focused as a One-Day International.
The decisions are as fast as T20 cricket.
The partnership is as long-lasting and deep as a Test match. pic.twitter.com/ENW5w9KNXM
After the two nations sealed a pact spanning civil nuclear energy, maritime security and critical minerals sectors, PM Modi, at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese by his side, termed cricket as the diplomatic language of India-Australia ties.
During this, he said, "Today, we are in the world's sporting capital Melbourne, not talking about cricket would be like a cricket match not starting after the toss."
"Cricket is the unique diplomatic language for India-Australia relations," PM Modi said.
In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that a wide-range of issues were discussed with PM Albanese in Melbourne.
"The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2022 has continuously expanded the scope of our cooperation. We have now decided to accelerate work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, with unprecedented progress over the past few years. We talked about how to add more vigour to trade and investment linkages. The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) will be balanced, ambitious and beneficial for both countries," he said.
PM Modi said that "unparalleled outcomes" have been seen in a host of areas like renewable energy, climate action, nuclear energy, critical minerals, technology, education and others.
"Another highlight is the issuing of an important declaration to strengthen defence and security cooperation. Equally noteworthy is our discussions to work closely in shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance," his post read.
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