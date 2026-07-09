ETV Bharat / bharat

'Agenda As ODI, Decisions As T20, Partnership As Test Match': PM Modi Lauds India-Australia Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the India-Australia partnership by using cricket analogies, equating their focused agenda to ODI, swift decisions to T20 and long partnership to Test match.

"India-Australia meetings are much like cricket: The agenda is as focused as a One-Day International. The decisions are as fast as T20 cricket. The partnership is as long-lasting and deep as a Test match," PM Modi wrote on his X handle.

After the two nations sealed a pact spanning civil nuclear energy, maritime security and critical minerals sectors, PM Modi, at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese by his side, termed cricket as the diplomatic language of India-Australia ties.

During this, he said, "Today, we are in the world's sporting capital Melbourne, not talking about cricket would be like a cricket match not starting after the toss."