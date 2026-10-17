ETV Bharat / bharat

Age 23, Detentions 13: A CJP Protester Pushes Her Way Ahead

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman has been taken into police custody nearly 13 times during the recent protests in Delhi, and yet she is going strong.

On Friday, October 16, Suhana Khan was out again at Connaught Place to peacefully hoist the Tricolour.

“Hoisting one’s national flag is not a crime. The country cannot be transformed merely by sitting at home or posting on social media. In this struggle for rights and transparency, young people must step onto the ground — to the very front lines — and fight. For this is not a battle for any single individual, but one waged for the betterment of the entire society and its future,” she says.

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Suhana has been consistently active in the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), from its Season 1 to Season 2.0, from Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place.

She draws her inspiration from environmental and social activist Sonam Wangchuk. When she saw him being taken away during the protest at Jantar Mantar, a question arose in her mind: "If they can endure the elements — the cold, the heat, and the rain — why should we remain confined to our homes, merely posting stories on social media?”

“To bring about change, one must step out into the field," she said.