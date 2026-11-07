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Agapur Road In Uttar Pradesh Renamed 'Narendra Modi Path'

Agapur Road In Uttar Pradesh Renamed 'Narendra Modi Path' ( ETV Bharat )

Rampur: Agapur Road in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district has been officially renamed 'Narendra Modi Path'. BJP leader and Rampur constituency MLA Akash Saxena, a staunch political rival of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, inaugurated the road late Friday night by cutting a ceremonial ribbon and dedicating it to the public.

The road in the Jwalanagar area has been widened and beautified at a cost of approximately Rs 1 crore. The narrow road led to frequent traffic congestion, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

Agapur Road In Uttar Pradesh Renamed 'Narendra Modi Path' (ETV Bharat) "Development should not be limited to large-scale projects alone. Ordinary citizens should also be able to witness development in their own neighbourhoods, streets, and local roads. With this vision, development initiatives are being consistently carried out across the city's assembly constituency," Saxena said.