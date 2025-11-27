ETV Bharat / bharat

Against The Current: Pawan Shah's Inspiring Transition From Electrical Engineer To A Successful Fisherman

Akhilesh Shukla

Shahdol: Pawan Kumar Shah never thought about setting up a fish farm until circumstances compelled him to do so. A resident of Ramnagar Dola Municipal Council in Anuppur, Pawan studied electrical engineering and worked as an engineer in Bhopal for two years when Covid broke out in 2019 and the lockdown forced him to return home.

This marked a turning point in his life. Faced with a crisis, Pawan decided to try his hand in fish farming and began a startup. His new venture started paying huge dividends after some time and he started earning lakhs of rupees through fish farming. It completed his journey from being an electrical engineer to becoming a flourishing fisherman. Pawan is quite happy about this turnaround in his life.

The COVID-19 lockdown destroyed many but it opened up new opportunities for others like Pawan. With Covid raging, mobility was restricted and trains were halted in most parts of the country. This prevented him from returning to his workplace.

Pawan recalled having an aquarium at home and he enjoyed watching the fish swimming. Also in his hometown he will often watch the ponds and fish swimming in it. Pawan decided to start his new startup around a fish farm and he started working on it. But he had no land, no fish pond. After much thought he formulated a plan to start a fish farming startup, but the biggest problem was where to do it. He approached the Ramnagar Dola Municipal Council and wanted to take on lease a closed coal mine from the government and start fish farming using the water from this mine.

This is how Pawan’s new journey began. The biggest challenge in starting any new startup was finding a market. Fisherman Pawan said this was a serious concern and when he spoke to traders in the market, they were demanding exorbitant rates. They weren't willing to buy more than 70-80 rupees a kg. Pawan worked on a plan and examined the local market where people used to buy fish 10 to 15 days old. So he decided that if he supplied live fish, more people would be attracted to it. It should give good results, he thought and worked in that direction.