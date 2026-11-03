J&K National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi Resigns From Party, Lok Sabha; Hints At Forming New Party
Mehdi hinted at forming a new political party in which "honest and compassionate people will be leaders".
Published : November 3, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Budgam: National Conference MP from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah, announced his resignation from his party as well as the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, even as he launched a scathing attack on the Abdullahs, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing them of shifting goalposts on Article 370 after assuming power.
He announced the resignation at a public rally in Budgam where an estimated 5,000 people gathered inside a public park.
Ruhullah handed over the resignation to the father of slain student Tufail Matoo, who was killed in 2010 when Omar Abdullah was the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.
He asked Matoo to hand the letter to NC president Farooq Abdullah.
“Until 2:40 pm on November 3, I was with the National Conference. God has liberated me from the National Conference... I am signing my resignation. It is a message of liberation from the shameless party. I will hand over the resignation to Mohammad Ashraf Mattoo and request him to send my resignation,” he said, waving a white paper.
He severed ties with his party after 25 years on the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, who was killed in an IED blast in 2000.
Ruhullah targeted CM Omar Abdullah by calling him an “incompetent” and “shameless” son of Farooq Abdullah for changing the goalposts after forming the government two years ago.
The prominent Shia leader said people who lose chairs get unhappy, but he is giving up the chair and is content with the decision.
“I pray to God that we should not be helpless that we have to throw our cap before people for a chair,” he added, drawing huge applause from people.
An estimated 5,000 people gathered in the public rally at Beshit-e-Zehra Park in central Kashmir since morning where Ruhullah addressed the rally.