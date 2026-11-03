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J&K National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi Resigns From Party, Lok Sabha; Hints At Forming New Party

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Resigns From National Conference, Hints At Forming New Party ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 1 Min Read

Budgam: National Conference MP from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah, announced his resignation from his party as well as the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, even as he launched a scathing attack on the Abdullahs, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing them of shifting goalposts on Article 370 after assuming power.

He announced the resignation at a public rally in Budgam where an estimated 5,000 people gathered inside a public park.

Ruhullah handed over the resignation to the father of slain student Tufail Matoo, who was killed in 2010 when Omar Abdullah was the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. He asked Matoo to hand the letter to NC president Farooq Abdullah. “Until 2:40 pm on November 3, I was with the National Conference. God has liberated me from the National Conference... I am signing my resignation. It is a message of liberation from the shameless party. I will hand over the resignation to Mohammad Ashraf Mattoo and request him to send my resignation,” he said, waving a white paper.