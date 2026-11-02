ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Cannot Continue With Betrayal’: Aga Ruhullah Sets Stage For Quitting NC, Lok Sabha In Kashmir

Budgam: National Conference (NC) disgruntled leader and MP Aga Ruhullah has said that the party chief Farooq Abdullah asked him to resign under family pressure, hinting at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s possible role in the decision.

"My political stand was too heavy for the NC. The party president may have been facing ‘unbearable pressure’ within the family, which is why he asked for the resignation. But the party’s functioning does not appreciate accountability or transparency," he told ETV Bharat in a detailed interview.

The Srinagar MP is announcing his resignation at a public park in Budgam on November 3. Farooq had asked him to quit the party as well as the Lok Sabha to pursue the restoration of Article 370 after Ruhullah alleged the party had diluted its stand in the government.

At Beshit-e-Zehra Park in central Kashmir's Budgam, where the rally is scheduled to be held, a life-size banner bearing the photo of Ruhullah at the entrance offers a glimpse into why he wants to resign despite winning a seat in the Lok Sabha in the 2024 Parliament polls.

Emblazoned in Urdu and English, the banner read, “A promise is greater than the chair. Resignation in November.” The influential Shia leader’s banner is positioned beneath a group photo of Iranian revolutionaries including slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, invariably projecting political and ideological conviction.

“I cannot continue with a party (National Conference) which is going in the opposite direction and backtracking from the commitments and betraying the people. I cannot continue with the path of betrayal,” Ruhullah added.

Preparations for the rally are underway at the 48-year-old leader’s home in Budgam, where both young and old supporters are beginning to gather. In the compound, the rich aroma of multi-cuisine wazwan fills the air as cooks mince mutton for the traditional feast.

Aga Ruhullah's posters in Budgam (ETV Bharat)

Inside a big hall, Manzoor Hussain, Ruhullah's aide, discusses preparations ranging from car parking to deployment of volunteers. As posters arrive, workers pose for photos with young volunteers taking one to show to Ruhullah inside his chamber.

“We have extended an open invitation to people from all communities, including Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs,” he said. “We expect a gathering of 3000-35000 people as we are getting calls from Kupwara to Jammu. People should understand Ruhullah is talking for the poor, powerless and voiceless.”

The preparations for the rally, according to Hussain, have been going on for the last two months. The day, November 3, marks the 26th death anniversary of Ruhullah’s father, Syed Aga Mehdi. The Congress leader was assassinated in an IED blast in his home constituency in 2000.

Aga Ruhullah's life-size banner along with Iran leaders in Budgam (ETV Bharat)

“Almost 50,000 people, including the then dominant Hurriyat Conference’s Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, participated in the funeral. Ruhullah was at Aligarh Muslim University and arrived a day later.”

Among the volunteers inside the venue is a group of youth who have come from Jammu’s mountainous Kishtwar district in Chenab Valley, which is over 240 kilometres away from Budgam. “Inspired” by Ruhullah, one of them, Abrar Ahmad said he has postponed his marriage by almost a week to attend the rally.

“My marriage was scheduled for November 1-3. But I postponed the marriage. In fact, preparations are underway at my home this time,” said Ahmad, who has been associated with the NC's Kishtwar unit.