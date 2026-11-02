‘Cannot Continue With Betrayal’: Aga Ruhullah Sets Stage For Quitting NC, Lok Sabha In Kashmir
Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah will resign from Lok Sabha and NC on Tuesday, alleging family pressure on party president over Article 370 stance.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST|
Updated : November 2, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Budgam: National Conference (NC) disgruntled leader and MP Aga Ruhullah has said that the party chief Farooq Abdullah asked him to resign under family pressure, hinting at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s possible role in the decision.
"My political stand was too heavy for the NC. The party president may have been facing ‘unbearable pressure’ within the family, which is why he asked for the resignation. But the party’s functioning does not appreciate accountability or transparency," he told ETV Bharat in a detailed interview.
The Srinagar MP is announcing his resignation at a public park in Budgam on November 3. Farooq had asked him to quit the party as well as the Lok Sabha to pursue the restoration of Article 370 after Ruhullah alleged the party had diluted its stand in the government.
At Beshit-e-Zehra Park in central Kashmir's Budgam, where the rally is scheduled to be held, a life-size banner bearing the photo of Ruhullah at the entrance offers a glimpse into why he wants to resign despite winning a seat in the Lok Sabha in the 2024 Parliament polls.
Emblazoned in Urdu and English, the banner read, “A promise is greater than the chair. Resignation in November.” The influential Shia leader’s banner is positioned beneath a group photo of Iranian revolutionaries including slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, invariably projecting political and ideological conviction.
“I cannot continue with a party (National Conference) which is going in the opposite direction and backtracking from the commitments and betraying the people. I cannot continue with the path of betrayal,” Ruhullah added.
Preparations for the rally are underway at the 48-year-old leader’s home in Budgam, where both young and old supporters are beginning to gather. In the compound, the rich aroma of multi-cuisine wazwan fills the air as cooks mince mutton for the traditional feast.
Inside a big hall, Manzoor Hussain, Ruhullah's aide, discusses preparations ranging from car parking to deployment of volunteers. As posters arrive, workers pose for photos with young volunteers taking one to show to Ruhullah inside his chamber.
“We have extended an open invitation to people from all communities, including Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs,” he said. “We expect a gathering of 3000-35000 people as we are getting calls from Kupwara to Jammu. People should understand Ruhullah is talking for the poor, powerless and voiceless.”
The preparations for the rally, according to Hussain, have been going on for the last two months. The day, November 3, marks the 26th death anniversary of Ruhullah’s father, Syed Aga Mehdi. The Congress leader was assassinated in an IED blast in his home constituency in 2000.
“Almost 50,000 people, including the then dominant Hurriyat Conference’s Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, participated in the funeral. Ruhullah was at Aligarh Muslim University and arrived a day later.”
Among the volunteers inside the venue is a group of youth who have come from Jammu’s mountainous Kishtwar district in Chenab Valley, which is over 240 kilometres away from Budgam. “Inspired” by Ruhullah, one of them, Abrar Ahmad said he has postponed his marriage by almost a week to attend the rally.
“My marriage was scheduled for November 1-3. But I postponed the marriage. In fact, preparations are underway at my home this time,” said Ahmad, who has been associated with the NC's Kishtwar unit.
For Kashmir-based student activist Sahil Parray, Ruhullah represents hope to fight against the “skewed” reservation policy in the region. “We feel he (Ruhullah) is the only leader who can take us out of the misfortune of unfair reservation,” he said as he oversaw workers pitching tents and volunteers unveiling banners and posters.
"I was sent here by students to see the preparations. A large number of youth is going to come here tomorrow. Ruhullah has stood with us against his own party on the reservation issue,” Parray said, referring to the protest when Ruhullah staged a student protest march outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar in December 2024.
Parray fears that the delay in getting the reservation would push them into “depression” as open merit has been reduced to a mere 20 per cent in jobs against the over 70 per cent population ratio.
"Following tomorrow’s decision, we will sit with him (Ruhullah) and chalk out a course for fighting against unfair reservation policy. We will take him along to meet the Chief Minister or any other office on reservation," he added.
Ruhullah’s decision comes as the NC is facing revolt from 24 MLAs following the cabinet expansion last month. The aggrieved legislators have submitted a memorandum of demands to the NC president and Chief Minister, said NC MLA Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, who is part of the disgruntled group.
Setting an ultimatum of two weeks, the memorandum has demanded an overhaul of the council of ministers, removal of CM’s political advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and curtailing the Rajya Sabha and party treasurer Shammi Oberoi’s interference in the decisions.
The MLAs have also called for dropping all ministers who completed two years in the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet and filling the ministerial berths on merit in a democratic manner, a legislator added.
NC president Farooq, who is in New Delhi, is returning on November 5 and is going to meet the aggrieved group of legislators the next day, sources said.
“We have also mentioned that if they want to retain deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary as Jammu face, his portfolios should be changed,” said another legislator, referring to a previous complaint of discrimination in allotment of funds in their constituencies.
On October 30, almost 19 MLAs met at the residence of their counterpart Qaiser Jamshed Lone in Srinagar’s Airport. Soon after the meeting, Farooq removed newly appointed general secretary Mubarak Gul, who was part of the gathering. He was appointed to the key party position after being excluded from the council of ministers. But he had not accepted the position and instead raised a banner of revolt against his exclusion.
“The removal was a message to the group that the party is not going to buckle under their pressure,” said a senior party leader pleading anonymity.
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