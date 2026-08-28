ETV Bharat / bharat

Aga Ruhullah Set To Quit NC In November, Plans To Launch Article 370 Crusade

Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Agha Ruhullah Mehdi has decided to call it quits after developing irreconcilable differences with his party leadership.

The MP from Srinagar has planned to announce his resignation before November 3, marking the death anniversary of his slain father Aga Syed Mehdi, said his close aide. An influential Shia leader affiliated with Congress, senior Mehdi was assassinated in an IED blast in his hometown Budgam in 2000. “November 3 is a deadline for resignation both from NC as well as Lok Sabha,” he told ETV Bharat.

The fresh development follows an open challenge from National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, asking Mehdi to quit the party and seek a fresh independent mandate.

Ruhullah responded with a witty response saying it was “not possible that Doctor sahib asks me for something and I send him back empty-handed.” Mehdi had sought a few days to respond to the NC President's challenge.

He is learnt to have internally started deliberations over it and made up his mind to quit now.

For the last several months now, Mehdi has been engaging with people in different parts of the Valley. These meetings are aimed at launching a movement pressing for the restoration of pre-August 2019 status to Jammu and Kashmir, his close aide said.

“After the resignation, we will launch a full-fledged movement on restoration of Article 370. We will seek out the rights that were snatched from us in August 2019. We rehearsed through our meetings with people to know about public aspirations, and we have received huge support,” he said.