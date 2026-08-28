Aga Ruhullah Set To Quit NC In November, Plans To Launch Article 370 Crusade
National Conference MP Agha Ruhullah Mehdi plans to resign from his party and the Lok Sabha by November 3 following irreconcilable differences with party leadership.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Agha Ruhullah Mehdi has decided to call it quits after developing irreconcilable differences with his party leadership.
The MP from Srinagar has planned to announce his resignation before November 3, marking the death anniversary of his slain father Aga Syed Mehdi, said his close aide. An influential Shia leader affiliated with Congress, senior Mehdi was assassinated in an IED blast in his hometown Budgam in 2000. “November 3 is a deadline for resignation both from NC as well as Lok Sabha,” he told ETV Bharat.
The fresh development follows an open challenge from National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, asking Mehdi to quit the party and seek a fresh independent mandate.
Ruhullah responded with a witty response saying it was “not possible that Doctor sahib asks me for something and I send him back empty-handed.” Mehdi had sought a few days to respond to the NC President's challenge.
He is learnt to have internally started deliberations over it and made up his mind to quit now.
For the last several months now, Mehdi has been engaging with people in different parts of the Valley. These meetings are aimed at launching a movement pressing for the restoration of pre-August 2019 status to Jammu and Kashmir, his close aide said.
“After the resignation, we will launch a full-fledged movement on restoration of Article 370. We will seek out the rights that were snatched from us in August 2019. We rehearsed through our meetings with people to know about public aspirations, and we have received huge support,” he said.
His exit will mark a shift in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. It will mark the second midterm test for the ruling party since it lost the crucial Budgam and Udhampur bypolls early this year.
The Budgam constituency was vacated by Chief Omar Abdullah after he decided to retain his traditional forte, the Ganderbal constituency. He contested the 2024 J&K legislative assembly from two constituencies.
Internally, since Ruhullah announced his decision, many political parties are weighing their options for the Lok Sabha seat.
“Our leadership wants to support him, but if he floats a political party, it will be a challenge to us as well,” said a political leader. “So, we will have to think about the contest too.”
Farooq's ultimatum was seen as a shift in the stance of the NC president and the party. In November 2025, Abdullah stood alone shielding Mehdi at a crucial central working committee meeting. The party leaders were all up against the rebel MP for “indiscipline” and open defiance that led to the loss of the NC candidate in Budgam bypolls.
Defending his decision, Farooq quoted former J&K Governor BK Nehru on how he suggested to him against expelling some party leaders for their rebellion within the party despite their moves to topple his government in 1984. At that time, the Farooq-led government was facing implosion as the central government led by Congress had decided to get rid of him as J&K’s chief minister. But Governor Nehru had refused to do the bidding, prompting his replacement with Governor Jagmohan Malhotra, who oversaw toppling of the government and allowed brother-in-law of Abdullah GM Shah to assume the charge as CM.
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