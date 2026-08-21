ETV Bharat / bharat

Aga Ruhullah, Mehraj Malik And PDP's Waheed Para Among J&K Lawmakers Facing Pending Criminal Cases

Srinagar: At least twenty-four criminal cases involving sitting and former MPs and MLAs remained pending before courts across Jammu and Kashmir at the end of June. The cases, ranging from alleged corruption and criminal misconduct to public order offences, assault, property crimes and terrorism-related charges, have been registered against the lawmakers.

The district-wise data of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for June shows that the court had 25 cases on their opening balance at the beginning of the month. One case was disposed of during June, leaving 24 pending by June 30. No new case was instituted during the month.

The data shows a concentration of cases in five districts. Doda accounted for eight pending cases, all involving sitting Doda MLA Mehraj-ud-din Malik. Jammu had nine pending cases involving several sitting and former legislators. Anantnag had three, Srinagar had three, and Pulwama had one.

No criminal cases against MPs or MLAs were reported as pending in Baramulla, Bandipora, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kathua, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Kupwara, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Rajouri, Samba, Shopian or Udhampur.

Ladakh reported no such pending cases in June. Both Kargil and Leh recorded zero opening balance, institution, disposal and pendency.

Among the politicians named in the June 30 status report, sitting MLA Mehraj-ud-din Malik has the largest number of pending cases, with nine listed against him.

Eight of those cases are pending before courts in Doda and Bhaderwah. They include cases before the Munsiff Judicial Magistrate First Class at Thatthri and Gandoh.

Three cases against Malik had non-bailable warrants listed as the present status. Two of those arose from police cases registered at Gandoh under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while another involved a case titled UT of J&K vs Jaffer Hussain and Others.

Two other cases involving Malik are at the prosecution witness stage. One concerns a 2021 case under Sections 353, 527 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Another, instituted in 2023, concerns Sections 341, 504 and 506 IPC.

Two cases are at the stage of recording the accused's statement. Both relate to Section 188 IPC and were instituted in April 2025.

The ninth case against Malik is a complaint filed by Ghulam Mohammad Saroori under Section 499 of the IPC. It is pending before the Special Excise Mobile Magistrate in Jammu.

The records therefore show that Malik's cases are spread across different procedural stages, from warrants to prosecution evidence and statements of the accused.

Some of the oldest cases in the June records involve allegations of corruption. In Anantnag, former MLA Peer Manzoor Ahmad faces a case titled State vs Abdul Rehman Hakeem and Others. The case originated from FIR 21 of 1993 registered by the then Vigilance Organisation Kashmir under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with Section 120-B of the RPC. It was instituted in court in July 1997 and remains at the evidence stage.

Former MLA Feroz Ahmad Shah is also named in an old corruption case. State vs Mohammad Shafi Gani and Others stems from FIR 16 of 1993 of the Vigilance Organisation Kashmir. The charges include Sections 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 407, 468 and 120-B RPC. The case was instituted in August 1997 and remains at the evidence stage.

Former MLA Abdul Rahim Rather is facing State vs Ishfaq Ahmad Zargar. The case arises from FIR 26 of 2011 registered by the Vigilance Organisation Kashmir under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with Sections 467, 468 and 471 RPC. It was instituted in August 2020 and is also at the evidence stage.

Jammu district has the largest overall number of pending cases, with nine listed in the June report. Two cases involve former MLA Kanta Andotra. One is a CBI anti-corruption case, CBI vs Kanta Andotra and Others, arising from RC0042020-A0005 of 2020. It alleges offences under Section 120-B RPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case was instituted in October 2021 and is currently stayed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The second is a money laundering case involving the RB Educational Trust and others through its chairperson, Kanta Andotra. The Enforcement Directorate case was instituted in September 2020 under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It too is stayed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Former MLA Prem Nath is named in VOJ vs Sat Pal Lakhta, a case arising from a 2000 police case under Sections 120 and 120-B RPC. The report lists the matter at the final arguments stage.

Former MLA Abdul Majid Wani faces State vs Mohammad Akram, arising from a 1993 Doda police case under Sections 379, 420 and 109 RPC. The case was instituted in August 2025 and is at the argument-on-charge stage.

Former MLA Shabir Ahmad Khan is named in State vs Shabir Ahmad Khan, arising from a 2014 Srinagar police case under Sections 354 and 509 RPC. Instituted in May 2023, the case is stayed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.