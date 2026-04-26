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‘Betrayal Of People’s Mandate’: Ruhullah Accuses Party Of Abandoning Article 370 Restoration, Statehood Promise

Speaking to the media after attending a public event, Ruhullah said that his party leadership hates him because he continues to remind them of the principles of the party. “The National Conference leadership’s primary promise to the people during the 2024 Assembly elections was to pursue an institutional struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and constitutional protections,” he said.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir ruling party National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday accused his party and its leadership of abandoning its core electoral promises, particularly the restoration of Article 370 for protocols approved by New Delhi for select individuals.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha MP said that there was a growing resentment among people against the government because it abandoned its struggle. “I, too, reflect that sentiment while maintaining my differences with them. The people of Jammu and Kashmir did not vote merely for the restoration of statehood. Had that been the case, they might have supported the BJP, which had assured the restoration of statehood in Parliament,” he said.

Ruhullah stated that the NC had shifted its focus from Article 370 to statehood, which he viewed as a compromise on the people’s mandate. “Now, in its second year, the government appears to have abandoned even the demand for statehood,” he added.

He said that for some time, it pursued the issue of business rules, but that effort has also been abandoned. “They have kept silent after certain decisions and protocols were approved by New Delhi for select individuals. In effect, the government is no longer actively pursuing statehood, constitutional protections, or even business rules. This represents a betrayal of the people’s mandate,” he said.