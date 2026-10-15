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AG Grants Consent To SCBA's Contempt Of Court Case Against Sanjay Raut, Nikhil Wagle Over Remarks On CJI

File - Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant addresses the 33rd Foundation Day function and National Conference of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), at Vigyan Bhavan, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Attorney General for India R Venkataramani has given his consent to a criminal contempt of court case filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) against journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut over their public statements regarding Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The AG in his consent letter said: “In my considered view the X posts made by Nikhil Wagle, Journalist and Sanjay Raut, Member of Parliament are prima-facie scandalous, intended to lower the esteem of the Supreme Court of India and particularly the Chief Justice of India.”

The letter added that the X posts made by Raut, regarding "judges attending political programmes of the BJP in states where it is in power and Chief Ministers organising diners to welcome High Court and Supreme Court judges..." are not based on any facts. "The second part of the X post has also been made without undertaking any verification. As far as second part of statement is concerned, the position seems clear from the order passed by the High Court of Delhi on 19th June, 2026 in Writ Petition filed by Badminton Association of India. The contents of the Writ Petition, is the subject of the statements made in the second part of the X post made by Raut”, said the AG’s letter.