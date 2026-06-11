After Zojila Breakthrough, Key Tunnel Projects Near Completion In Jammu and Kashmir
Key tunnels and bridges on NH44 and Jammu-Poonch highway in Jammu Kashmir are nearing completion, improving safety and connectivity, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Jammu: Following the completion of boring in the Zojila Tunnel on June 9, marked by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari triggering the final blast, several key road projects in Jammu and Kashmir are now approaching completion.
One of the biggest achievements for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be the opening of a crucial tunnel connecting Digdol and Khooni Nallah on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) after bypassing the dangerous two-lane stretch, which remained prone to road traffic accidents (RTAs).
The 3.20-km-long twin-tube tunnel project was undertaken in 2021-22 by the NHAI and was awarded to M/S Ceigall India Private Limited and Patel Engineering. The estimated cost of the project was around Rs 1,401.87 crores, which included the construction of a twin-tube (2x2) tunnel and the approach roads from both the Khooni Nallah and Digdol sides.
The expected date of completion of this tunnel is August 2026, but the NHAI is trying to throw it open for the public before the start of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage from July 3.
An official of NHAI told ETV Bharat that the NHAI has achieved 89.5 percent physical progress on the tunnel. “The work has been expedited to complete it before the start of the pilgrimage so that travelling on the NH44 becomes easy,” he said.
The scheduled date for completion of this tunnel was August 2025, but it missed the deadline and now is expected to be completed by next month.
The last under-construction tunnel on NH44 between Ramban and Banihal is a 4.38-km-long tunnel from Marog to Digdol, including approach roads on both sides. This project, awarded in November 2021 with work commencing in August 2022, is expected to be completed by June 2027.
As per the available information, this tunnel also missed the August 2025 deadline and is expected to be completed by June 2027. So far only 28 percent of the physical progress has been achieved on the tunnel, and the work is currently going on full-scale.
Another crucial project on NH44 is the construction of the Viaduct package, a 6.02-km-long, four-lane high bridge beyond Ramsoo towards Banihal, which will further make the travel easy.
This project is being completed by constructing bridges away from the existing road on pillars inside the Banihal stream. It was awarded in September 2021, and actual work started in February 2022. The total project cost is Rs 614.50 crore, and the expected date of completion of this project is December 2026. But the NHAI officials stated that the project may be completed by March 2027.
Moreover, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), an agency looking after construction of an upgraded Jammu-Poonch national highway, is nearing a historic achievement that will further make travel easy for passengers.
The BRO is expected to complete the work on the Sungal tunnel, which will bypass the treacherous Kalidhar pass, by the end of this month. After it is thrown open, the travel time on the all-important highway will be less.
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