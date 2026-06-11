ETV Bharat / bharat

After Zojila Breakthrough, Key Tunnel Projects Near Completion In Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Following the completion of boring in the Zojila Tunnel on June 9, marked by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari triggering the final blast, several key road projects in Jammu and Kashmir are now approaching completion.

One of the biggest achievements for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be the opening of a crucial tunnel connecting Digdol and Khooni Nallah on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) after bypassing the dangerous two-lane stretch, which remained prone to road traffic accidents (RTAs).

The 3.20-km-long twin-tube tunnel project was undertaken in 2021-22 by the NHAI and was awarded to M/S Ceigall India Private Limited and Patel Engineering. The estimated cost of the project was around Rs 1,401.87 crores, which included the construction of a twin-tube (2x2) tunnel and the approach roads from both the Khooni Nallah and Digdol sides.

Inside view of under construction tunnel connecting Digdol and Khooni Nallah on Srinagar-Jammu Highway (ETV Bharat)

The expected date of completion of this tunnel is August 2026, but the NHAI is trying to throw it open for the public before the start of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage from July 3.

An official of NHAI told ETV Bharat that the NHAI has achieved 89.5 percent physical progress on the tunnel. “The work has been expedited to complete it before the start of the pilgrimage so that travelling on the NH44 becomes easy,” he said.