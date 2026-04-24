ETV Bharat / bharat

After Years Of Delay, Kashmir Apples And Other Cash Crops To Get Insurance Soon

Srinagar: After years of delay and failed bids, the Jammu and Kashmir government has finally zeroed in on two insurance companies for implementing crop insurance for cash crops, including apples, which are the backbone of the UT’s agro-economy.

The agriculture department has accepted bids from two insurance companies, Agriculture Insurance Company of India and Tata AIG General Insurance, for implementing the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS). This scheme will cover apple and saffron crops in the Kashmir Valley and mango, litchi and saffron (Kishtwar only) in the Jammu division.

The crop insurance became necessary following demands from fruit growers in the UT as climate change, like excessive heat, hailstorms, heavy rainfall or snowfall, caused losses to growers. Apple growers and traders suffered Rs 200 crore in losses last August due to floods and heavy rainfall and highway blockades.

A view of Fruit Mandi, Sopore (File/ETV Bharat)

According to the Economic Survey of 2024-2025 of the Jammu and Kashmir government, the area under major horticulture crops has increased from 3.42 lakh hectares in 2021-22 to 3.44 lakh hectares in 2024-25.

The Jammu and Kashmir horticulture sector has increased rapidly, with the fruit production estimated to be 30 lakh metric tonnes in 2030 from last year’s 26.92 LMT. The government estimates that 21 LMT apples are grown in the Valley annually.

Economists and fruit traders say the apple industry contributes over 7% to Jammu and Kashmir's GDP. With production ranging between 20 and 25 lakh metric tonnes, it generates Rs 10,000 crore in revenue and supports around 35 lakh families. Kashmir apples make up 78 per cent of India’s total apple production.

A senior official in the agriculture department told ETV Bharat they are finalising the insurance scheme with these lowest bidders, and it will be started in the current year. He said insurance premiums and cover will vary in different districts depending upon the crop cultivation.