After Vikramshila Setu Collapse On Ganga, Bihar Govt To Build Bailey Bridge For Light Vehicles
The traffic has been disrupted since May 4 when a portion of Vikramshila bridge collapsed, and people are compelled to cross the Ganga by boat.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government will build a Bailey bridge on the Ganga River with the help of the Army to help restore the traffic flow between Bhagalpur and Naugachia that has been disrupted since May 4 when a portion of Vikramshila bridge collapsed. Presently, people are compelled to cross the Ganga by boat. Traffic is expected to resume on June 5. The Bailey bridge is being built with the help of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Military Engineering Services (MES).
The 4.7 km long Vikramshila bridge in Bhagalpur, built 25 years ago at a cost of over Rs 300 crore, split into two after its central section collapsed and fell into the river in the wee hours of Monday. Fortunately, there have been no casualties or injuries in the mishap.
What Is A Bailey Bridge?
Superintending Engineer with Bihar government, Dr Sunil Chaudhary told ETV Bharat that a Bailey bridge is made of triangular steel structures called trusses and all its components are prefabricated with different parts bolted together. It is constructed in a very short time within a limited space.
Bailey bridges come in handy during disasters, especially earthquakes, floods, and landslides and do not require heavy machinery. "It is designed to accommodate both light and heavy vehicles. Since it is not possible to immediately repair the damaged Vikramshila bridge, the movement of lakhs of people needs to be restored and in such a scenario a Bailey bridge is the only option,” Chaudhary explained.
Stating that the bridge will be completed by the first week of June, he said that while the span of the Vikramshila bridge that collapsed was approximately 33 metres, two other spans of 12 and 24 metres are also weak and need repairs.
Chaudhary said that the Bailey bridge will be used for movement of light vehicles for now that are up to 10 tonnes in weight. Four-wheel and two-wheeler vehicles will be able to move on it. For facilitating the movement of heavy vehicles, its truss design will need to be changed.
He said that such a bridge is made of steel and a 30-metre-long bridge costs between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. While it is not very expensive, the advantage is that it can be built in a very short time and is extremely strong.
The Bailey bridge was developed in 1941 by British engineer Donald Bailey and is widely used abroad. Its use in India began after independence, particularly in the Kashmir region. It was also used during the devastating floods in Wayanad. Prior to that, it was used during the devastating disaster in Uttarkashi.
"It is especially used during times of disaster and war. When the army has to cross a large ditch or river, they complete the operation only through a Bailey Bridge," Choudhary said.
The first Bailey bridge in India was built during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Such bridges were used extensively to quickly cross to strategic locations and over disrupted routes.
In 1982, the Indian Army constructed the world's highest Bailey bridge at a height of 5,602 metres above sea level over the Suru and Dras rivers in Ladakh. This bridge earned a place in the Guinness World Records.
Following the devastating floods and devastation in Chamoli district in 2021, Bailey bridges were constructed at several locations to facilitate movement and delivery of relief supplies to the cut-off areas. This enabled quick and efficient delivery of aid.
In 2023, after floods cut off connectivity to North Sikkim, Army engineers constructed a 200-foot-long Bailey bridge in a record five days, restoring connectivity.
In 2024 also, following a devastating landslide in Wayanad in Kerala, the Army built a 190-foot-long Bailey bridge in record time to connect the Choralamala and Mundakai areas facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances. The Army team began construction at 9 pm on July 31 and completed it by 5:30 pm on August 1.
British civil engineer Donald Coleman Bailey had invented the Bailey bridge in 1940–41 during World War II. He had proposed an initial prototype before the war in 1936 but it was rejected at the time. For initial tests, the bridge was placed approximately 2 feet (0.61 metres) above the ground in a field. Several Mark V tanks were filled with pig iron and placed on top of each other. After successful testing, it was first used in North Africa in 1942.
In the last two decades, many bridges have collapsed in Bihar during construction leading to political controversies. The Sultanganj-Agwani Ghat bridge collapsed during construction on April 30, 2022. Its second span also collapsed in June 2023. Design flaws were blamed for the twin collapse.
On January 16, 2023, a bridge collapsed at Sabohar Ghat in Kusheshwarsthan block of Darbhanga. On February 19 the same year, a bridge on the Bihta-Sarmera four-lane road collapsed. Then on March 19, a British-era road bridge collapsed in Saran.
On March 22, 2024, a span of the Bakaur-Bheja bridge in Supaul collapsed which was followed by the collapse of another bridge in June 2024 over the Bakra River in Araria district.
Prior to this, bridges had collapsed in 2022 in Veena block of Nalanda, Simri Bakhtiyarpur block of Saharsa, Fatuha in Patna district along with the Bhagalpur-Khagaria bridge.
In 2024, when several bridges began collapsing one after the other, the government eventually started taking action. Eleven engineers were penalised in connection with the collapse of six bridges and it was announced that the detailed project reports (DPRs) of bridges longer than 60 metres would be thoroughly reviewed. All these bridges had collapsed in Siwan and Saran districts.
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had demanded the release of the investigations publicly. But this was not done and neither was any major action taken against the guilty. When contacted, the Road Construction Minister Engineer Shailendra refused to comment on the matter.
Last year, the Nitish Kumar government came out with a policy regarding bridge maintenance in Bihar which stated that health cards of 3,968 bridges would be made. Vikramshila bridge has been damaged after this policy came into effect.
Nitish Kumar had also directed creation of a policy for bridge maintenance similar to that for the roads but its formulation took a long time. Currently, the government is conducting a structural audit of 85 bridges that are over 60 metres in length with the help of a team from Indian Institute of Technology in Patna (IIT) Patna. The preliminary report stated that nine bridges were dilapidated.
Former Road Construction Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha had promised health cards for all the bridges by 2024. A team of the departmental engineers had inspected the bridges and found 40 bridges in dilapidated condition that were in need of repair.
Read More: