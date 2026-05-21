ETV Bharat / bharat

After Vikramshila Setu Collapse On Ganga, Bihar Govt To Build Bailey Bridge For Light Vehicles

Patna: The Bihar government will build a Bailey bridge on the Ganga River with the help of the Army to help restore the traffic flow between Bhagalpur and Naugachia that has been disrupted since May 4 when a portion of Vikramshila bridge collapsed. Presently, people are compelled to cross the Ganga by boat. Traffic is expected to resume on June 5. The Bailey bridge is being built with the help of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Military Engineering Services (MES).

The 4.7 km long Vikramshila bridge in Bhagalpur, built 25 years ago at a cost of over Rs 300 crore, split into two after its central section collapsed and fell into the river in the wee hours of Monday. Fortunately, there have been no casualties or injuries in the mishap.

What Is A Bailey Bridge?

Superintending Engineer with Bihar government, Dr Sunil Chaudhary told ETV Bharat that a Bailey bridge is made of triangular steel structures called trusses and all its components are prefabricated with different parts bolted together. It is constructed in a very short time within a limited space.

Bailey bridges come in handy during disasters, especially earthquakes, floods, and landslides and do not require heavy machinery. "It is designed to accommodate both light and heavy vehicles. Since it is not possible to immediately repair the damaged Vikramshila bridge, the movement of lakhs of people needs to be restored and in such a scenario a Bailey bridge is the only option,” Chaudhary explained.

Stating that the bridge will be completed by the first week of June, he said that while the span of the Vikramshila bridge that collapsed was approximately 33 metres, two other spans of 12 and 24 metres are also weak and need repairs.

Chaudhary said that the Bailey bridge will be used for movement of light vehicles for now that are up to 10 tonnes in weight. Four-wheel and two-wheeler vehicles will be able to move on it. For facilitating the movement of heavy vehicles, its truss design will need to be changed.

He said that such a bridge is made of steel and a 30-metre-long bridge costs between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. While it is not very expensive, the advantage is that it can be built in a very short time and is extremely strong.

The Bailey bridge was developed in 1941 by British engineer Donald Bailey and is widely used abroad. Its use in India began after independence, particularly in the Kashmir region. It was also used during the devastating floods in Wayanad. Prior to that, it was used during the devastating disaster in Uttarkashi.

"It is especially used during times of disaster and war. When the army has to cross a large ditch or river, they complete the operation only through a Bailey Bridge," Choudhary said.

The first Bailey bridge in India was built during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Such bridges were used extensively to quickly cross to strategic locations and over disrupted routes.

In 1982, the Indian Army constructed the world's highest Bailey bridge at a height of 5,602 metres above sea level over the Suru and Dras rivers in Ladakh. This bridge earned a place in the Guinness World Records.

Following the devastating floods and devastation in Chamoli district in 2021, Bailey bridges were constructed at several locations to facilitate movement and delivery of relief supplies to the cut-off areas. This enabled quick and efficient delivery of aid.