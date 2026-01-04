ETV Bharat / bharat

After US Attack On Venezuela, Owaisi Dares PM Modi To Carry Out Similar Operation Across The Border

Mumbai: Following US strikes on Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro's arrest by Donald Trump, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) President and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carry out a similar operation across the border in Pakistan.

Speaking at an event here, Owaisi asked PM Modi to send forces across the border to bring the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks and particularly Lashkar-e-Toiba and its commander Masood Azhar to book.

"Today we heard US President Donald Trump's forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and took him from his country to America. If US President Donald Trump can abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his own country, then you (Prime Minister Modi) can also go to Pakistan and bring back the mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attacks to India," Owaisi said, evoking loud cheers from the crowd.