After US Attack On Venezuela, Owaisi Dares PM Modi To Carry Out Similar Operation Across The Border
The AIMIM chief also dared Centre to extradite ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh saying she was being treated "like Modi's sister".
Published : January 4, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Following US strikes on Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro's arrest by Donald Trump, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) President and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carry out a similar operation across the border in Pakistan.
Speaking at an event here, Owaisi asked PM Modi to send forces across the border to bring the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks and particularly Lashkar-e-Toiba and its commander Masood Azhar to book.
"Today we heard US President Donald Trump's forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and took him from his country to America. If US President Donald Trump can abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his own country, then you (Prime Minister Modi) can also go to Pakistan and bring back the mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attacks to India," Owaisi said, evoking loud cheers from the crowd.
जब @realDonaldTrump Venezuela से वहाँ के President Nicolas Maduro को उठा सकता है, तो @narendramodi 26/11 मुंबई हमलों के masterminds को Pakistan से क्यों नहीं उठाते? :- Barrister @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/S4lqCWGury— AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 4, 2026
“You keep boasting about 56 inches chest and Modi had said abki baar Trump sarkar,” the AIMIM President added in an apparent reference to PM Modi's support to Trump during a campaign rally of 2020 US Presidential election, which the latter ended up losing.
'Send Modi's Sister Back To Bangladesh'
The AIMIM president also took a dig at the BJP and PM Modi over the controversy around Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from IPL 2026. Mutafizur, who was bought by Shahrukh Khan owned KKR during the auction, was released on BCCI's direction amid outrage against persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.
Without naming ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, who is hiding in India after fleeing the country after deadly student-led uprising, Owaisi asked Centre to extradite her, too.
“They say they have excluded a Bangladeshi cricketer(from IPL). So, extradite the woman who is sitting here as Modi's sister,” Owaisi said to loud shouts and cheers from the crowd.