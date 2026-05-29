ETV Bharat / bharat

After Transfer Of Power, Hectic Consultations On In Congress To Unveil New Karnataka Team

Congress leader Siddaramaiah with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, state Minister KJ George and state MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah during a meeting after the former stepped down from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister, in New Delhi, Friday, May 29, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday conducted hectic consultations over potential cabinet members, MLCs, and Rajya Sabha nominees, a day after ensuring a successful transfer of power in Karnataka.

The pending leadership issue between outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar has been settled, but the major challenge for the high command is now to strike a balance between the three influential groups belonging to the camps of ex-chief minister, the CM designate, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who belongs to Karnataka, the party insiders said.

Siddaramaiah, along with his MLC son Yathindra, met Kharge in Delhi on Friday and later met the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Congress chief’s son Priyank Kharge was also present on the occasion. Separately, Shivakumar also met Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and AICC in charge of organisation K C Venugopal separately. Besides these high-profile meetings, several other meetings related to the Karnataka developments also took place at the AICC, the insiders said.

Supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah gather outside the latter's residence as he resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (PTI)

The insiders further said that given the high regard the high command has for Siddaramaiah, a popular leader in his own right, the leadership has to consider the request that his cabinet colleagues should not be disturbed in the change of guard.

That may have been okay in a normal situation, but the change of guard comes at a crucial time when the high command is planning to restructure the Karnataka government as well as the state unit to prepare for the 2028 assembly elections.

The new chief minister will have only two years to perform and may feel the need to choose a bulk of his own cabinet. In this backdrop, addressing the concerns of Siddaramaiah might be difficult as some ministers will have to make way for the younger faces to be inducted. Some time ago, several MLAs had camped in Delhi and had urged Kharge to reshuffle the state cabinet to accommodate the deserving lawmakers who had been waiting since 2023, when the Congress came to power in Karnataka. Many of those MLAs are now back in Delhi to push their luck.

Also, the new chief minister may need the assistance of a few capable and younger leaders as his deputy to run an efficient administration. While Shivakumar was the sole deputy chief minister since 2023, there may be a need to have more than one deputy chief minister now, the insiders said.