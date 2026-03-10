ETV Bharat / bharat

After Tamil Nadu, Congress-DMK Bargaining Hard For Seats In Puducherry

New Delhi: After Tamil Nadu, the Congress and the DMK are bargaining hard again, this time for the coming assembly elections in Puducherry. Over the past years, the power-equation between the Congress and the DMK had been different in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The grand old party remained a junior partner in Tamil Nadu but was the major partner in Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu politics witnessed some tension between the two allies over the past months as the Congress asked for more seats (39 out of 234), up from 25 it got in 2021, but finally agreed for 28 after the DMK put its foot down.

As focus shifted to Puducherry, a twist in the tale emerged as the DMK started to assert itself there as well. In the 2021 elections, the Congress secured 21 seats and DMK 9 seats of the total 30 seats in Puducherry.

The Congress managers argued the old seat-sharing formula applied in Tamil Nadu should also work in Puducherry, but the DMK is refusing to buy this. Although the Congress has set up a seven-member panel headed by former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to discuss seat sharing, the DMK has not responded so far. This said, the Congress insiders had held up the alliance talks in Puducherry.

"We are awaiting the DMK to come and join the talks. DMK used to lead the seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu, and the Congress used to do that in Puducherry. The same formula should continue this time also to be fair," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

Chodankar had initially led the seat-sharing talks with the DMK, but later the Congress high command had deployed former Union Minister P Chidambaram to work out a deal with Chief Minister MK Stalin, who offered 28 assembly seats and 1 Rajya Sabha berth to the grand old party.

Earlier, Chodankar had met Stalin with the Congress demands of over 25 seats and power sharing on December 3, 2025, but the DMK formed its panel headed by veteran TR Baalu after 80 days on February 22, 2026. The deal was announced on March 4, 2026 after hectic back-and-forth negotiations between the top leadership of the two parties.