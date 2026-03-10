After Tamil Nadu, Congress-DMK Bargaining Hard For Seats In Puducherry
The grand old party is keen to follow the old formula between the allies, but the DMK is asserting itself, said Congress insiders.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: After Tamil Nadu, the Congress and the DMK are bargaining hard again, this time for the coming assembly elections in Puducherry. Over the past years, the power-equation between the Congress and the DMK had been different in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The grand old party remained a junior partner in Tamil Nadu but was the major partner in Puducherry.
Tamil Nadu politics witnessed some tension between the two allies over the past months as the Congress asked for more seats (39 out of 234), up from 25 it got in 2021, but finally agreed for 28 after the DMK put its foot down.
As focus shifted to Puducherry, a twist in the tale emerged as the DMK started to assert itself there as well. In the 2021 elections, the Congress secured 21 seats and DMK 9 seats of the total 30 seats in Puducherry.
The Congress managers argued the old seat-sharing formula applied in Tamil Nadu should also work in Puducherry, but the DMK is refusing to buy this. Although the Congress has set up a seven-member panel headed by former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to discuss seat sharing, the DMK has not responded so far. This said, the Congress insiders had held up the alliance talks in Puducherry.
"We are awaiting the DMK to come and join the talks. DMK used to lead the seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu, and the Congress used to do that in Puducherry. The same formula should continue this time also to be fair," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
Chodankar had initially led the seat-sharing talks with the DMK, but later the Congress high command had deployed former Union Minister P Chidambaram to work out a deal with Chief Minister MK Stalin, who offered 28 assembly seats and 1 Rajya Sabha berth to the grand old party.
Earlier, Chodankar had met Stalin with the Congress demands of over 25 seats and power sharing on December 3, 2025, but the DMK formed its panel headed by veteran TR Baalu after 80 days on February 22, 2026. The deal was announced on March 4, 2026 after hectic back-and-forth negotiations between the top leadership of the two parties.
"Our larger focus was on saving the alliance. We sacrificed by agreeing to 28 seats. Nobody can be happy with less. We had desired for more, but the silver lining is that we got 3 seats more than in 2021. In an alliance, all parties have to sacrifice. The Puduchery alliance would be announced separately," said Chodankar.
Congress insiders said that due to tough negotiations over the number of seats, the issue of power sharing had been deferred, although the DMK had agreed to accommodate Congress workers in the local boards and corporations, if the alliance returned to power.
"We were mainly reflecting the concerns of the workers in putting our demand before the DMK. It is good that they have agreed to adjust our workers in local boards and corporations," said Chodankar.
As it tried to regroup in Tamil Nadu, the Congress tried hard to mobilise workers in Puducherry over the past months. The party staged a massive foot march in February, led by AICC general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal, to target the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over alleged poor governance. V Narayanasamy and other senior leaders joined the yatra.
The Congress high command has also deputed senior Karnataka and Telangana ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar as special observers for the Puducherry elections, besides veteran Mukul Wasnik.
"We have been holding consultations with our workers and leaders over the coming elections. Congress in Puducherry stands united, organised, and fully prepared. The message is clear, the organisation is aligned, the cadre is determined, and we are ready to move forward with strength and confidence," AICC secretary in charge of Puducherry Anjali Nimbalkar told ETV Bharat.
Nimbalkar has been interacting with domestic workers to note their issues and also mobilise support for the grand old party in Puducherry over the past few days.
