ETV Bharat / bharat

After Supreme Court's Nudge, Two Hospitals To Pay Rs 12 Lakh To Father Of Deceased Four-Year-Old Rape Victim

New Delhi: After a nudge from the Supreme Court, two private hospitals in Ghaziabad agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh and Rs two lakh respectively to the family of a four‑year‑old girl who died after allegedly being denied timely medical treatment following a brutal rape. The apex court also signalled its intent to frame guidelines to ensure prompt medical care for sexual‑assault survivors and other medical emergencies.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate N Hariharan represented the victim’s parents.

The bench was hearing a case where it constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the rape and murder of the child. It expressed discontent with the Uttar Pradesh authorities' conduct in handling the matter, as well as the refusal of two private hospitals to admit and treat the child.

During the hearing today, Hariharan, citing the SIT report, painted a "damning" picture of the hospitals' conduct. He elaborated that the first hospital had the facility to call doctors but simply passed the patient to the next hospital, which was a multi-speciality hospital with innumerable departments.