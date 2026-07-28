After Supreme Court Directions, BJP Says Genuine Students Must Be Protected, Not Rioters
BJP national spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla said the Supreme Court has dealt with the matter in a "mature" and "sensitive" manner.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's interim order on petitions related to protests over the alleged NEET paper leak draws a clear distinction between genuine student protesters and those involved in violence, stressing that while "dissent is okay, danga (riot) is not".
The remarks came after the Supreme Court directed authorities not to take coercive action against protesters while continuing investigation in FIRs and to release those under 18 years of age, provided they have no criminal records. It also asked authorities to preserve electronic and digital evidence relating to the recent nationwide stir over the NEET paper leak.
SC has weighed in very maturely and sensitively.. it must be welcomed by all..— Shehzad Jai Hind (Chowkidar as per INC ecosystem) (@Shehzad_Ind) July 28, 2026
CJI Surya Kant: The allegations prima facie warrant consideration of a fair and independent probe, *which must also address the concerns of families of over 200/250 injured police personnel*
Broadly…
"The allegations prima facie warrant consideration of a fair and independent probe, which must also address the concerns of families of over 200 injured police personnel," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed, while hearing a batch of petitions alleging police brutality during the demonstrations.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla said the Supreme Court has dealt with the matter in a "mature" and "sensitive" manner. "SC has weighed in very maturely and sensitively. It must be welcomed by all," he said in a post on X.
"Students and arsonists or rioters are different. Students must be protected. Arsonists cannot. The court says this. Dissent is okay, danga (riot) is not. Students, okay; arsonists, not. Protests are okay; provocation is not," he said.
Poonawalla asserted that the government is already committed to ensuring that no cases are pursued against genuine protesters.
"But cases will continue for arsonists. There can be no blanket suraksha kawach (protection shield) for those who assault, molest, etc with established criminal antecedents," he added.
Citing CJI's observations, Poonawalla also said the court has noted that the allegations "prima facie warrant consideration of a fair and independent probe, which must also address the concerns of families of over 200-250 injured police personnel."
The bench, also including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, directed all states where protests were held to preserve CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera footage, wireless communication records, PCR logs and other digital evidence pertaining to the protests. It also ordered that any digital data collected on protesters be preserved but not brought into the public domain.
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