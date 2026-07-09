After Sonali Khatun's Return, Sweety Bibi And Family Also Repatriated From Bangladesh
Months after Delhi Police pushed six Bengali-speaking Muslim migrants into Bangladesh, four of them returned to India on Thursday | Partha Das reports.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Malda: Months after the controversial pushback of a group of Bengali-speaking Muslims into Bangladesh, four more members of the affected families have finally returned to India through the Mahadipur border in Malda, bringing relief to their relatives in West Bengal.
The return of Danesh Sheikh, Sweety Bibi and her two minor children comes after Sonali Khatun, who was pregnant at the time of her detention, and her child, were repatriated earlier, following court intervention.
According to family members, the four crossed into India through the Mahadipur Integrated Check Post on Wednesday evening and completed the required legal formalities before leaving for their homes in Birbhum district on Thursday.
The case had triggered widespread controversy after Delhi Police allegedly identified Sonali Khatun, her husband Danesh Sheikh, their relative Sweety Bibi and three children as Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them across the border into Bangladesh earlier this year.
The families, all residents of Paikar village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, maintained that they were Indian citizens working in Delhi and had been wrongly identified as foreigners.
Following their transfer to Bangladesh, authorities in the neighbouring country reportedly detained the six individuals for illegal entry and lodged cases against them under local laws. Sonali's pregnancy drew particular attention, prompting a Bangladeshi court to direct local authorities to monitor her health while in custody.
The matter later reached the courts in India after family members approached the Calcutta High Court seeking their return. After examining documents submitted by the petitioners, the High Court ordered the repatriation of the six individuals. The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court, which upheld the High Court's directions, paving the way for their return.
Sonali Khatun and her child were brought back to India earlier, while Danesh Sheikh, Sweety Bibi and the two children continued to remain in Bangladesh until their return this week.
Speaking after reaching home, Sweety Bibi said she had been working as a domestic worker in Delhi when she and her family members were detained. "The police took us into custody and later moved us to different places before we were sent across the border into Bangladesh. We spent time in jail there and were later granted bail. It feels good to be back home," she said.
Sweety said the experience had changed her outlook on migrant work. "I will not go outside the state for work again. My children's education has suffered because of what happened. I want to focus on raising them and making a living through farming," she said.
She also stated that she and her family were treated well by prison authorities in Bangladesh during their stay.
Danesh Sheikh, who worked in Delhi as an e-rickshaw driver and later as a daily wage labourer, described his return as an emotional moment. "My wife and children are here and I have not seen them for many months. I am happy to be back home," he said.
Danesh alleged that he was detained by police despite insisting that he was an Indian citizen. "The police told us we were Bangladeshis and took us away. We were afraid and did not know what would happen next," he claimed.
The incident had sparked political debate and legal scrutiny over procedures followed in identifying suspected illegal migrants and carrying out deportations, particularly in cases involving residents of border states and Bengali-speaking migrant workers.
Officials from the Border Security Force (BSF), district administration and police did not comment publicly on the latest repatriation.
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