ETV Bharat / bharat

After Sonali Khatun's Return, Sweety Bibi And Family Also Repatriated From Bangladesh

Malda: Months after the controversial pushback of a group of Bengali-speaking Muslims into Bangladesh, four more members of the affected families have finally returned to India through the Mahadipur border in Malda, bringing relief to their relatives in West Bengal.

The return of Danesh Sheikh, Sweety Bibi and her two minor children comes after Sonali Khatun, who was pregnant at the time of her detention, and her child, were repatriated earlier, following court intervention.

According to family members, the four crossed into India through the Mahadipur Integrated Check Post on Wednesday evening and completed the required legal formalities before leaving for their homes in Birbhum district on Thursday.

The case had triggered widespread controversy after Delhi Police allegedly identified Sonali Khatun, her husband Danesh Sheikh, their relative Sweety Bibi and three children as Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them across the border into Bangladesh earlier this year.

The families, all residents of Paikar village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, maintained that they were Indian citizens working in Delhi and had been wrongly identified as foreigners.

Following their transfer to Bangladesh, authorities in the neighbouring country reportedly detained the six individuals for illegal entry and lodged cases against them under local laws. Sonali's pregnancy drew particular attention, prompting a Bangladeshi court to direct local authorities to monitor her health while in custody.

The matter later reached the courts in India after family members approached the Calcutta High Court seeking their return. After examining documents submitted by the petitioners, the High Court ordered the repatriation of the six individuals. The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court, which upheld the High Court's directions, paving the way for their return.

Sonali Khatun and her child were brought back to India earlier, while Danesh Sheikh, Sweety Bibi and the two children continued to remain in Bangladesh until their return this week.