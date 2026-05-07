After Second Mother Dies In Kota Medical College, Government Seizes Medical Supplies, Recalls Medicines, Institutes Probe
High-level officials, ministers visit hospital, promise strict action, as Congress joins sit-in of husband whose wife passed away earlier today.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Kota: Two days after a woman died at Kota Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, reportedly from kidney failure, a day after delivering a baby at the hospital, and after another new mother also died from the same cause on Thursday, the Rajasthan government on Thursday came down heavily on the hospital administration. According to officials, the mother who died today was among at least five others admitted to the hospital, who had developed kidney-related complications after C-section surgeries, and had to be shifted to the Super Specialty Block, with the rest currently admitted in the Nephrology ICU.
The government has now seized the hospital's supply of glucose, medicines, injections, and antibiotics administered to patients, and imposed a ban on specific batches of these medications.
Origins Of The Crisis
The crisis unfolded after a total of 12 deliveries took place at the hospital on Monday (May 4), 10 of which were Cesarean sections. Shortly after the surgeries, the condition of six of the women began to deteriorate. Dangerous symptoms like sudden kidney failure, plummeting blood pressure, and low platelet counts were observed in the patients.
The first fatality in this incident occurred early Tuesday morning, when Payal, a resident of Rawatbhata, passed away. The second tragic news arrived on Thursday, when 20-year-old Jyoti, a resident of Anantpura, breathed her last in the Nephrology ICU of the Super Specialty Block.
Following her death, the families of the dead expressed outrage and accused the hospital management of negligence. So far, although Medical College Principal Dr Nilesh Jain has confirmed the deaths, the hospital management has declined to provide any further details.
Batch Supply Seized; Samples Collected For Testing
Dr Narendra Nagar, Kota's Chief Medical and Health Officer, said the supply of medicines, fluids, antibiotics, and injections administered to patients has been halted across the entire state. These supplies were procured through the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL). The entire stock of this specific batch has been seized, and samples of all items have been collected for forensic analysis.
District Collector Piyush Samariya visited the hospital and interacted with the patients' relatives. He also held a meeting with the medical staff and with a probe committee that had arrived from Jaipur.
Speaking to the media, Samariya confirmed that the incident occurred at the Medical College's new hospital. The suspicious medicines, fluids, and antibiotics and injections administered to patients, as well as samples taken from patients themselves, are being subjected to rigorous testing. Culture tests are also being conducted on all relevant samples. A post-mortem examination is being performed on the deceased patient, Jyoti, to determine the underlying causes behind the deterioration of her health.
Government Reaction
Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar, while speaking to media, said he has held discussions with the Principal of the Medical College and the ICU staff. The condition of the remaining patients remains critical, and the deaths of two women who had recently given birth constitute a grave matter. A comprehensive inquiry into the entire incident is underway. Based on the findings of this investigation, the government will take appropriate action against those found responsible. Arrangements are being made to ensure that all patients receive the best possible medical care and expert consultation, with the primary objective being their speedy recovery. The causes behind the suspected infection are also being investigated, and a thorough diagnostic process is being conducted. Efforts are also being made to implement measures to prevent such a situation from recurring in the future. He also said this incident concerns the reputation of the Medical College, hence, utmost caution and precautionary measures must be exercised.
Dr. Nilesh Jain, Principal of the Medical College, said the condition of two other patients is improving, while two remain critical. He added that while they cannot be declared out of danger, they will, in all likelihood, recover gradually. When asked about referring patients to other facilities, he said if the families so desire, the patients would be referred to higher institutions.
But he noted that the hospital is fully equipped with all necessary facilities, and emphasised that the medical staff is working with utmost dedication to save the patients. Regarding accountability, he said the preliminary report submitted by the inquiry committee failed to identify any specific cause for the tragedy. "The most perplexing aspect remains the inability to determine why the patients' health deteriorated," he said, adding that the probe team from Jaipur expressed satisfaction with the treatment being administered.
Family Sits In Protest
Ravi, the husband of Jyoti, the mother who died today, said while he is having his wife's body placed in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, he will refuse to claim the body, adding his wife died solely due to negligence in the treatment provided, and that either incorrect medication or an improper injection was administered.
He also suspects that an infection may have been contracted within the hospital itself, noting that the health of the other new mothers had also deteriorated. Saying, "This has happened to me today. It could happen to others as well," he began a sit-in protest within the hospital premises.
Congress Alleges Negligence, Joins Sit-in
The issue has inflamed political tensions in the state. Congress leaders joined Ravi in his demonstration, during which, Chetan Solanki, the Congress president of Ganesh Nagar Mandal, had his head tonsured. The sit-in is being led by Congress leaders Vidya Shankar Gautam and Anurag Gautam. NSUI district president Vishal Mewada is also present on site. The demonstrators are demanding compensation for the victims, as well as punitive action against the doctors and medical staff found to be at fault in this case.
Congress leader Vidyashankar Gautam alleged that despite the worsening condition of several patients, the hospital administration had failed to conduct a post-mortem on the first victim, Payal. Experts believe a post-mortem would have revealed the exact cause of her death. He added that the new management of the Medical College Hospital, in an act of apparent negligence, had hastily handed over Payal's body to her family members and sent them away immediately.
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