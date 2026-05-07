ETV Bharat / bharat

After Second Mother Dies In Kota Medical College, Government Seizes Medical Supplies, Recalls Medicines, Institutes Probe

Kota: Two days after a woman died at Kota Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, reportedly from kidney failure, a day after delivering a baby at the hospital, and after another new mother also died from the same cause on Thursday, the Rajasthan government on Thursday came down heavily on the hospital administration. According to officials, the mother who died today was among at least five others admitted to the hospital, who had developed kidney-related complications after C-section surgeries, and had to be shifted to the Super Specialty Block, with the rest currently admitted in the Nephrology ICU.

The government has now seized the hospital's supply of glucose, medicines, injections, and antibiotics administered to patients, and imposed a ban on specific batches of these medications.

Origins Of The Crisis

The crisis unfolded after a total of 12 deliveries took place at the hospital on Monday (May 4), 10 of which were Cesarean sections. Shortly after the surgeries, the condition of six of the women began to deteriorate. Dangerous symptoms like sudden kidney failure, plummeting blood pressure, and low platelet counts were observed in the patients.

The first fatality in this incident occurred early Tuesday morning, when Payal, a resident of Rawatbhata, passed away. The second tragic news arrived on Thursday, when 20-year-old Jyoti, a resident of Anantpura, breathed her last in the Nephrology ICU of the Super Specialty Block.

Following her death, the families of the dead expressed outrage and accused the hospital management of negligence. So far, although Medical College Principal Dr Nilesh Jain has confirmed the deaths, the hospital management has declined to provide any further details.

Batch Supply Seized; Samples Collected For Testing

Dr Narendra Nagar, Kota's Chief Medical and Health Officer, said the supply of medicines, fluids, antibiotics, and injections administered to patients has been halted across the entire state. These supplies were procured through the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL). The entire stock of this specific batch has been seized, and samples of all items have been collected for forensic analysis.

District Collector Piyush Samariya visited the hospital and interacted with the patients' relatives. He also held a meeting with the medical staff and with a probe committee that had arrived from Jaipur.

Speaking to the media, Samariya confirmed that the incident occurred at the Medical College's new hospital. The suspicious medicines, fluids, and antibiotics and injections administered to patients, as well as samples taken from patients themselves, are being subjected to rigorous testing. Culture tests are also being conducted on all relevant samples. A post-mortem examination is being performed on the deceased patient, Jyoti, to determine the underlying causes behind the deterioration of her health.