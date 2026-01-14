ETV Bharat / bharat

After SC Relief To Others, Another Delhi Riots Accused Files Bail Plea In City Court Seeking Parity

New Delhi: Days after the Supreme Court granted bail to five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, another accused has filed a bail application in a court here, contending that he is facing similar charges and seeking parity. The bail application was filed by Athar Khan, a former call centre employee accused of being one of the main organisers of the protest at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi and allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches there.

The application moved before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai contends that the Supreme Court granted bail to another accused facing similar charges and that he stands on the same footing.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, Khan allegedly participated in secret meetings, in which he said that the "time has come to burn Delhi" and coordinated the destruction of CCTV cameras. The court framed charges of criminal conspiracy, among others, against Athar Khan, who is among the 11 alleged organisers and speakers of the anti-CAA/NRC meeting.

The other alleged organisers are Mohammed Saleem Khan, Salim Malik, Mohammed Jalaluddin alias Guddu Bhai, Shahnawaz, Furkan, Mohammed Ayub, Mohammed Yunus, Tabassum, Mohammed Ayaz and his brother Khalid.