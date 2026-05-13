RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale Bats For Dialogue With Pak, People To People Ties; Congress Says US Trip 'Impacted' Him
Hosabale, in an interview, said people-to-people contact is key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan and there should always be a window for dialogue.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant statement, top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Tuesday that people-to-people contact is key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan and there should always be a window for dialogue.
The RSS general secretary, in an interview with PTI Videos, said Pakistan's military and political leadership have lost India's confidence and it is time for civil society to lead the way.
"The security and self-respect of a country have to be protected and the government of the day should take care of it. But at the same time, we need not close the doors. We should always be ready to engage them in a dialogue," he said.
The RSS general secretary termed people-to-people contact the key in breaking the deadlock between the two countries and said that it "should be tried more and more now". While the government has been silent on track-two diplomacy, several intellectuals, including opposition leaders, have long advocated civil society engagement.
"This is the one hope I think, because I believe strongly that ultimately the civil society relations (will work). Because we have a cultural relation and we have been one nation," Hosabale said. "So, that has to be emphasised," he said.
He was asked how India should deal with Pakistan and its continued sponsorship of terrorism. "See everything has been tried (diplomatically) and Pakistan keeps making pinpricks," he said, citing terrorist attacks such as 26/11, Pulwama and Pahalgam.
Trade and commerce, issuance of visas should not stop because "there should be a window (open) always for a dialogue", he said. That's why diplomatic relations have been maintained, Hosabale added.
He said academicians, sportspersons, scientists and community leaders should come forward there, as their political leadership and military leadership have developed some aversion to India.
Congress Takes A Dig
The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Hosabale over his remarks on Pakistan, saying his recent US trip has impacted him as well as the Sangh.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh wondered how the "bhakt brigade, including the various TV channels", would have frothed, fumed and fulminated if the remarks were made by someone else.
He tagged a post on X carrying the video clip of Hosable's remarks in an interview to PTI. "It appears that the recent US trip of Shri Hosabale, during which one of his colleagues admitted to the PM doing what the US wanted him to do, has impacted him as well as the RSS," Ramesh said on X.
It appears that the recent US trip of Shri Hosabale,during which one of his colleagues admitted to the PM doing what the US wanted him to do, has impacted him as well as the RSS. Just imagine how the bhakt brigade including the various TV channels would have frothed, fumed and… https://t.co/YDf1Z5OHjs— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 13, 2026
"Just imagine how the bhakt brigade including the various TV channels would have frothed, fumed and fulminated if..," Ramesh said.
Congress leader Manish Tewari too reacted to the development and asked what has changed between the Pahalgam attack and now which warrants a dialogue and wondered whether the Sangh was being nudged by some "hyper power" which is today beholden to Pakistan for all the wrong reasons.
RSS Mission To Remove 'Misconceptions'
The RSS had been on a mission to remove the misconceptions about it in the western world with senior leader Hosabale reaching out to intellectuals and academics in the US and the UK last month to convey the aims and objectives of the organisation in its centenary year.
Hosabale toured different cities across the US, addressing conferences at the Stanford University in San Francisco and Hudson Institute here and meeting a cross-section of the Indian diaspora.
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