ETV Bharat / bharat

After Remarks On Rahul's Youth Outreach Programme, Tharoor Says Not An Attack On Party

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday sought to explain away his remarks suggesting that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki goonj' programme had not resonated as much as the Cockroach Janata Party's protest among Gen Z, decrying that the media was interpreting it as "an attack on my own party or its leadership".

He insisted that he was stressing that political parties must open their doors and create pathways for the next generation to gain the power to shape politics.

Tharoor had on Friday, while speaking at an event in Maharashtra, said that all opposition parties have to be conscious of the fact that they didn't "provide a route into our parties for the kinds of people who are at Jantar Mantar last month". The established parties will cease to be relevant unless they can listen to the new voices that they haven't heard so far, he said.

He went on to say that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki goonj' programme had raised the same issues as the Cockroach Janata Party. On being asked that the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' rallies did not resonate as much as the one at Jantar Mantar did, Tharoor said, "Correct. And that's why we need to ask ourselves what we failed to do."

"Did we fail to listen? Did we fail to tap into the old cliche of having our finger on the pulse of the people? Was our finger missing from the pulse of Gen Z. That's something we really need to interrogate." On Saturday, Tharoor claimed that journalists have distorted his remarks.

"It takes a particular combination of incompetence and malice for some media to interpret my conversation with Rishabh Shah at @iimunofficial as an attack on my own party or its leadership. "Here is the entire video, uncut and unexpurgated, in full, of the conversation. Watch it and judge for yourself, as clearly none of the Journalists distorting it have done," Tharoor said in a post on X.