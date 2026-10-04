ETV Bharat / bharat

After Rate Overhaul, GST Set For Next Big Reform; Officers' Arrest Powers May Be Scrapped

New Delhi: The GST Council is likely to consider this week a sweeping rewrite of GST enforcement that would take arrest powers away from tax officials and require a court order for any arrest, people familiar with the proposal said, in what could become the next major pillar of the government's Next-Generation GST reforms.

The GST Council, the apex decision-making body on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), is also likely to consider, at its October 7 meeting, a package of prosecution-related reforms, including raising the threshold for launching criminal proceedings for offences to Rs 5 crore.

The proposals also seek to narrow the scope of prosecution provisions so they do not apply to routine disputes over classification, valuation or Input Tax Credit, where businesses and tax authorities may hold differing interpretations of the same transaction, they said.

The proposed enforcement changes are part of the government's Next-Generation GST reform agenda, following the major rate rationalisation implemented in September 2025. That overhaul simplified the GST structure around a 5 per cent merit rate and an 18 per cent standard rate, with a 40 per cent rate for select luxury and demerit goods.

The next phase is expected to focus on simplifying administration, reducing compliance costs and making enforcement more proportionate.

A wider package under consideration includes easier registration, faster refunds, simpler input-tax-credit procedures and changes to show-cause notices and penalties, the people said.

At the centre of the enforcement proposal is Section 69 of the Central GST Act, which allows the Commissioner, where statutory conditions are met, and there are reasons to believe specified offences have been committed, to authorise an officer to arrest a person. The proposed changes would remove that power from tax officials. Any arrest would instead require judicial authorisation, they noted.

They said the proposed changes would not remove the government's ability to recover taxes or impose financial penalties. Compounding would allow an offence to be settled, subject to payment of the prescribed tax, interest and penalty. Taxpayers found to have short-paid tax or wrongly claimed input tax credit would continue to face recovery proceedings and other statutory consequences.

Serious cases involving deliberate evasion or fraud could continue to be prosecuted through the courts, they said.

The move would also fit into the government's broader effort to decriminalise economic and regulatory offences. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, sought to decriminalise a range of provisions across central laws, while changes to income-tax recovery rules have also reduced the role of arrest and detention.

The GST Council has previously considered decriminalising minor offences, raising prosecution thresholds and making compounding provisions more accessible.

For businesses, the proposed change would reduce the possibility of a tax dispute escalating into arrest before the underlying liability is finally determined, while leaving the government's revenue-recovery powers intact.

For the tax administration, it would put greater emphasis on data-driven scrutiny, risk-based investigations and financial recovery rather than arrest as an enforcement tool.

Explaining the impact of the proposed changes, once approved by the Council, sources said that for offences like late filing of returns, classification disputes and delay in tax payment due to cash position, a taxpayer can now avoid arrest by paying tax, interest, and a proportionate penalty.